Albany’s men’s basketball game against Bucknell called off due to health and safety protocols – The Daily Gazette





ALBANY Lately Albany’s men’s basketball head coach Dwayne Killings said it seems like every time I look at Twitter another game is called off due to health and safety protocols linked to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Tuesday, it was his club that had to cancel a match. The Great Danes’ non-conference contest that was scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday at SEFCU Arena against Bucknell has been postponed due to health and safety protocols involving the UAlbanys program, the school said on Tuesday afternoon. In an interview with The Daily Gazette, Killings said the Great Danes have a few guys in COVID protocols, but the program expects to be able and ready to play its America East conference opener on Sunday in Vermont. We were preparing as if we were going to play on Sunday, said Killings, whose team returned to the Albanys campus last weekend after a short holiday break following the team’s Dec.21 victory at Lehigh. In Eastern America, it has been decided that teams should play if they have at least eight players and a coach available. Teams are permitted to play with fewer than eight available players at their own discretion. If a match is postponed due to an inevitable and unforeseen conflict, schools have 72 hours to agree on a new date to play. If the institutions are unable to agree on a date within the 72 hour period, the conference office, in consultation with the athletic directors of the institutions concerned, will determine the date of the rescheduled competition, the policy says. league. If the institutions cannot agree on a different date, the conference office will make the final decision regarding the competition. If the conference office determines that a makeup contest is not possible, the contest will be considered a non-contest. Across the Capital Region, health and safety protocols have canceled games and reorganized schedules in many sports and at various levels of play in recent weeks. In the Division I basketball landscape, every team has now been affected at one point or another. This week’s Siena men’s basketball game against American was called off, while the Siena’s women’s game against Syracuse was called off last week. Meanwhile, the Albany women’s basketball team played against Division III Union College on Tuesday in a game that was scheduled after the Great Danes saw a game against SUNY Canton fall on their schedule earlier this month. -this. . . and, for this Tuesday game, the Great Danes were missing several players due to health and safety protocols. Last season, Albany’s men’s basketball program took several breaks and only played 16 games in total. Killings, an associate head coach last season at Marquette, said it suddenly looked like last year when he saw the wave of cancellations in the sports landscape. You could feel it coming, Killings said. Albanys’ record is 4-8. Killings said he previously discussed the rescheduling of the Great Danes’ game against Bucknell with Bison head coach Nathan Davis and the two coaches agreed to see if anything made sense as they went along. as the season develops. We want to leave that possibility open, Killings said. More from The Daily Gazette: Categories: University sports, Sports

