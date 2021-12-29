State Parks Maintain Strong Volunteer Base | News | The Daily Sun of the Villages

Natures aid continues to support Florida state parks in large numbers. At least 10,400 people volunteer in Florida state parks each year, according to the Florida State Parks Foundation, a nonprofit group that financially supports state park projects. And, although tested by the challenges of the pandemic, volunteer hours in state parks saw only a slight decrease in the 2020-21 fiscal year. Locally, Lake Griffin State Park volunteers have increased their hours. More than 86,000 hours were volunteered at tri-county area state parks in fiscal year 2020-21, just less than the year before, according to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection. Statewide, volunteers donated more than 950,000 hours, up from 1.1 million hours in previous years, said Alexandra Kuchta, spokesperson for DEP. However, Lake Griffin State Park, the state park closest to northern villages, saw its volunteer hours increase to 5,862 hours, an increase of about 300 hours from exercise. previous.

This increase has been the return of guided kayaking trips to the parks and pontoon boat trips into the wild, both of which rely on volunteer support.

Lee Samson, from the village of Hemingway, recently returned to the park as a volunteer pontoon boat captain. The seasonal resident has been volunteering there for about three years and only takes care of the pontoon boat trips.

It’s nice to get the boat back in the water, Samson said. With the pandemic and everything, we stopped it completely.

Samson drove the pontoon boat from the park with two visitors on board for the first boat trip of the 2021-22 season in October. Park services specialist Jan Wichterman joined him to explain to visitors the flora and fauna they saw on the trip.

On an average trip, they see alligators in the water, turtles lying on fallen trees, and birds in trees and hovering along the water.

What you see here is the real Florida, Wichterman said. It’s not Disney.

Samson ran fishing charters on Lake Ontario for 40 years, around the same time he held his captain’s license with the US Coast Guard. Driving the pontoon boats in nature is a different experience for him because of the purpose.

He said January and February were the best times for boat trips, as the drive to Griffin Lake via the Dead River Swamp includes views of a colony where birds can be seen nesting.

The knowledge and experience of volunteers like Samson is integral to the mission of Florida State Parks.

However, part of the work of volunteers is done behind the scenes.

For example, the Florida State Parks Foundation was involved in the recent construction of a wheelchair-accessible glass-bottom boat at Silver Springs State Park.

The boat, which made its maiden voyage in August, has gone from concept to reality in part thanks to the work of people like Paula Russo, former president of the foundation who is currently the administrator of its grants and programs, and Al Pendergrass, a volunteer. at the park.

Silver Springs volunteers donated over 23,000 hours in 2020-21, roughly the same with the previous fiscal year.

Dade Battlefield Historic State Park, the state park closest to southern villages, added new volunteer-led programs this year to make up for cancellations of the January 2021 annual reenactment of the

Battle of 1835 between American soldiers and the Seminoles, and the day camps of the pioneers who teach children about the life of the first Floridian settlers and Native Americans. Both were canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, but the reenactment returns this weekend.

Recently, the park introduced battlefield walks with living history performers on certain Saturday mornings. These hiking trails feature a re-enactment actor playing either a Seminole discussing the battle from a Native American perspective, or an American soldier doing the same from the soldiers’ side.

Seminole reenactor Hawkwood Kenny led a small group on a trail walk in August, discussing how the Seminoles used the park lands to their advantage during the Battle of Dade.

He said it was educational not only for the park guests, but for him as well.

It makes me want to learn more about my ancestors and pass that knowledge on to the public, said Kenny, of Seffner.

As the state parks offer new activities like Dade Battlefield Trails Walks, they aim to bring back volunteers as well as visitors.

The same can be said of return activities, something the staff at Lake Griffin hope they can offer on a more regular basis.

Pontoon boat trips on Griffin Lake take place whenever a captain is available to operate the boat, but park staff ideally want to offer them at least five days a week, Wichterman said.

Staff are looking for another volunteer boat captain for pontoon boat trips. It is more difficult to find volunteers for these tours, as opposed to guided paddles, as volunteers must have a captain’s license to get involved, she said.

Finding these volunteers makes it possible to have memorable experiences in the parks for guests like Donna LaJoie, who was one of the passengers on the October trip.

LaJoie, from the village of Glenbrook, said she enjoys being on the water and any experience seeing Florida’s natural side is worth it.

I highly recommend it for people who want to learn more about Florida as it once was, she said.

Potential volunteers must submit a request to the park department. For the application, or more information, visit volunteers.floridastateparks.org.

