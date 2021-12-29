30 communities under notice on high risk of COVID-19 transmission





FARMINGTON The number of Navajo communities with health advisories at high risk of COVID-19 transmission fell to 30 this week, down eight from last week. The Navajo Department of Health warned communities of confirmed cases from December 10 to 23. Hogback, Nenahnezad, Sanostee, Shiprock and Two Gray Hills are some of the local communities on the notice. The other communities in New Mexico are Breadsprings, Casamero Lake, Chichiltah, Crownpoint, Pinedale, Rock Springs, Thoreau, and Tohatchi. Those from Arizona or Utah are Cameron, Chinle, Ganado, Indian Wells, Jeddito, Kaibeto, Kayenta, Leupp, Low Mountain, Many Farms, Pion, Red Mesa, St. Michaels, Tachee-Blue Gap, Tsaile- Wheatfields, Tselani- Cottonwood and Tuba City. “Previously there were 38. Although we’ve gone down to eight this time around, so that’s a good sign as well,” said Del Yazzie, epidemiologist at the Navajo Epidemiology Center, Dec. 28 during the update. weekly day on COVID-19 by officials and health experts. A chapter may remain under notice until the risks and cases decrease, according to the Department of Health. Health experts explained that the Navajo Nation has no confirmed cases of the Omicron variant, which is more contagious than previous strains of COVID-19. Dr Amanda Burrage, a pediatrician with the Tuba City Regional Health Care Corporation in Arizona, is among the health experts who have helped the tribe respond to the pandemic. Burrage said local hospitals have seen an increase in the number of new cases since the end of last week, but the hope is that with more people vaccinated, serious illnesses and hospitalizations will be lower than during outbreaks. previous ones. The first cases of COVID-19 were reported in late December 2019 in Wuhan, China. With the pandemic entering a third year, Burrage said prevention measures remain the same with wearing face masks, keeping distance around others and testing if you are exposed to COVID-19 or develop symptoms. Masks remain important because COVID-19 is transmitted by antennas and droplets sent by particles in the air, Burrage said. “The mask is really the best way to protect yourself,” she said. “I think what’s important to stress are properly fitted masks at this point. Make sure that your mask you are wearing fits snugly over your nose and mouth.” She added that the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends double masking. One way to do this is to wear a surgical mask under a fabric mask, she explained. Health experts have also recommended getting the full vaccine and receiving booster shots when eligible. Noel Lyn Smith covers the Navajo Nation for the Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4636 or by email at [email protected]. Support local journalism with a digital subscription to the Daily Times.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/navajo-nation/2021/12/28/navajo-nation-communities-under-advisory-over-covid-19-transmission/9035512002/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos