Mrunal Thakur says she was treated like a newcomer in a way, that she cried at home afterwards | Bollywood
Actor Mrunal Thakur said that when she was starting out in the entertainment industry there were times the way she was treated left her in tears. When she complained to her parents, they advised her to persevere and set an example for people from whom they could learn.
Mrunal started his career with TV shows such as Mujhse Kuchh Kehti … Yeh Khamoshiyaan and Kumkum Bhagya. She made her Bollywood debut in 2019 with the Super 30 against Hrithik Roshan.
Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Mrunal said: When I started my career there were times I was treated a certain way and I came home and cried. I told my parents I don’t like it. They said, Mrunal, think about 10 years later. People would look at you and be so inspired that if this girl could make it, principal bhi kar sakti hoon yaar (i can do that too).
I am so grateful to my parents that jo cheez nahi bhi thi na (if I didn’t have something) my parents taught me to work hard and get it. I am very grateful to them, she added.
Currently, Mrunal is preparing for the release of Jersey, a remake of the Telugu sports drama of the same name. The film, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, also stars Shahid Kapoor and Pankaj Kapur.
See also: Mrunal Thakur wraps his arms around Shahid Kapoor in new photo, talks ex with him. See their conversation here
Jersey stars Shahid as a failed cricketer who returns to the game in his late 30s to make his son’s wish for a jersey come true. While Mrunal plays his wife, Pankaj plays his trainer. The film was slated to hit theaters on December 31, but has been indefinitely delayed due to Omicron concerns.
The directors made the announcement with the following statement, according to PTI: Given the current circumstances and new covid guidelines, we’ve decided to postpone the theatrical release of our movie Jersey. We have received immense love from all of you so far and want to thank you all for everything. Until then, everyone stays safe and healthy, and I wish you the best for the new year ahead! Team jersey. “
