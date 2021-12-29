Sick Nollywood actor Fadeyi Oloro is in desperate need of help





The Coalition for A Better Nigeria has called on well-meaning Nigerians to stand up to save the life of sick Nollywood actor Ojo Arowosafe, known as Fadeyi Oloro. The coalition’s national coordinator, Bamiji Awa, made the call in a statement he released in Lagos on Tuesday. Mr Awa said: Our dear Super Nollywood actor Chef Ojo Arowosafe known as Fadeyi Oloro is in desperate need of the generous support of kindhearted Nigerians regarding his failing health. We have made this known to the public after years of a health crisis that is certainly beyond the control of his immediate family. Mr Awa, who is also the general chairman of the Yoruba Grand Youth Council, said the ailing veteran actor needs the help of spirited individuals and corporate organizations. Veteran Yoruba actor Fadeyi Oloro shouted at Nigerians, seeking financial help despite health issues, he said. According to Awa, the ill actor performed a series of tests to determine the nature of his illness, but to no avail. He said Mr Arowosafe sold all of his belongings while moving from hospital to hospital in search of a cure. Meanwhile, speaking about 2022, the youth leader urged the federal government to step up efforts to improve security and ensure a restructured Nigeria. Mr. Awa praised the federal government for making a difference and for making a positive shift in purchasing Super Tucano weapons and fighter jets to fight terrorism and banditry. He said more should be done to end the killings. He called for reducing the cost of governance by adopting a parliamentary or regional system of government. This, he said, would save the country’s economy. Mr. Awa congratulated the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, on his sixth coronation anniversary. He said the anniversary coincided with the inauguration of the Royal African Foundation aimed at addressing a wide range of issues affecting youth. He listed the issues to include the leadership deficit, poverty, social inclusion, inequalities, among others. (NOPE) Support PREMIUM TIMES integrity and credibility journalism Good journalism is expensive. Yet only good journalism can guarantee the possibility of a good society, responsible democracy and transparent government. For free and ongoing access to the best investigative journalism in the country, we ask that you consider modestly supporting this noble enterprise. By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to maintain relevant journalism and ensure that it remains free and accessible to everyone. Make a donation TEXT OF THE ANNOUNCEMENT : To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401 …

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/more-news/503040-ailing-nollywood-actor-fadeyi-oloro-in-dire-need-of-help-coalition.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos