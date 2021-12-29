5 Highest Grossing Hollywood Movies at the Global Box Office





Since the pandemic struck, with the application of social distancing standards, cinemas have naturally been asked to close to avoid mass gatherings and the spread of COVID-19. However, gradually, movie theaters reopened and breathed new life into the midst of the film industry. Ahead of New Years 2022, let’s take a look at the 5 top-grossing Hollywood movies in 2021: Spider-Man: No Path Home This superhero film co-produced by Columbia Pictures and Marvel Studios turned out to be the first pandemic film to surpass $ 1 billion across the globe over the weekend. It was carried out with a budget of 200 million euros. The film premiered on December 13 and featured Metaverse, with villains and heroes from other Spider-Man franchises making their debut. No time to die This spy film by Daniel Craig has raised $ 774 million worldwide. Produced by Eon Productions and directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, this is the 25th film in the James Bond series. It had its world premiere on September 28 at the Royal Albert Hall in London. F9: The rapid saga This American action film directed by Justin Lin has amassed $ 726.2 million at the box office worldwide. This film, which is the sequel to The Fate of the Furious, was made with a budget of 200,225 million dollars. F9 starring Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron and Michael Rodriguez premiered on May 19. Venom: let there be carnage Yet another Marvel comic book movie to storm the box office was this Hollywood superhero flick. Directed by Andy Serkis, this film grossed $ 501 million worldwide. It was released on September 14 and became the 4th highest grossing Hollywood film made on a budget of $ 110 million. Godzilla vs. Kong Directed by Adam Wingard, this American monster flick topped $ 390 million at the global box office upon its release on March 24. Made on a budget of $ 150-200 million, $ 467.8 million is its current box office collection number. He did very well despite the pandemic situation. He did very well despite the pandemic situation. Read all the latest news, breaking news and news on the coronavirus here.

