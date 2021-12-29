Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan to Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, Bollywood Celebrities Who Embraced Parenthood In 2021





Image source: INSTAGRAM Celebrities who embraced parenthood 2021 has turned out to be a blessing in disguise for many, especially for those who embraced parenthood in 2021. Several Bollywood stars and TV celebrities have welcomed new family members this year. As 2022 approaches, a look back at celebrity couples and their babies. Kareena Kapoor Khan – Saif Ali Khan Kareena Kapoor Khan – Saif Ali Khan on February 21, 2021, had the blessing of his son Jeh. Kareena was 36 when she first became a mother with the birth of Taimur in 2016, and after five years, at age 41, she again earned the title of “mom”. Anushka Sharma – Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma – Virat Kohli parented daughter “Vamika” this year. Kohli’s Twitter post announcing the birth of her daughter was the platform’s most liked post in 2021. Neha Dhupia – Angad Bedi For Neha Dhupia – Angad Bedi, October 3, 2021 turned out to be one of the happiest days as their family of three became four on that particular date. The couple have yet to reveal their son’s name. Lisa Haydon – Dino Lalvani Actress Lisa Haydon welcomed her third child with husband Dino Lalvani in June. Lisa married businessman Dino Lalvani in 2016. The two welcomed their first child Zack in 2017 and second son Leo in February of last year. Preity Zinta – Gene Goodenough Actress Preity Zinta Goodenough and her husband Gene Goodenough became parents of twins and named them Jai and Gia. The actress made the announcement on social media with a photo of herself posing with Gene, opted for surrogacy. Freida Pinto – Cory Tran “Slumdog Millionaire” actress Freida Pinto welcomed her first child with her fiancé Cory Tan. The actress got engaged to longtime boyfriend Tran in November 2019. Geeta Basra -Harbhajan Singh Geeta Basra – Harbhajan Singh announced on July 10 that “ghar ki raunak” had doubled with the arrival of their newborn baby. Geeta and Harbhajan also have a daughter, Hinaya, who was born in 2016. Becoming a mother for the second time was not easy for Geeta as she had two miscarriages before giving birth to Jovaan. Aparshakti Khurana – Aakriti Ahuja Aparshakti Khurana – Aakriti Ahuja attended the birth of their daughter Arzoie on August 27th. Arzoie was born in Chandigarh, which is the hometown of Aparshakti and her brother Ayushmann Khurrana. Dia Mirza – Vaibhav Rekhi Dia Mirza, who married Vaibhav Rekhi in an intimate ceremony on February 15, became the mother of a baby boy Avyaan after four months of marriage. Rannvijay Singha – Prianka Singha In July, Rannvijay Singha – Prianka Singha became parents for the second time with the birth of their son Jahaan. Rannvijay has been married to Prianka for six years and they also have a four-year-old daughter, Kainaat. Anita Hassanandani – Rohit Reddy Anita Hassanandani – Rohit Reddy became parents for the first time with the arrival of their newborn this year. It was indeed a special moment for the parents who continue to share adorable photos and videos of the toddler on their social media accounts. Nakuul Mehta – Jankee Parekh Nakuul Mehta- Jankee Parekh announced the birth of their first child this year. The two said they were grateful and delighted to welcome their bundle of joy to the world. Shaheer Sheikh – Ruchika Kapoor Shaheer Sheikh-Ruchika Kapoor embraced parenthood for the first time this year. The actor said it was one of the best times of his life to have his daughter hugged for the first time. –with ANI inputs

