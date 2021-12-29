LAPD reveals video of shooting that killed Valentina Orellana-Peralta in the Burlington store in North Hollywood | Univision 34 Los Angeles KMEX





LOS NGELES, CaliforniaThe Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) released body camera footage and other details of a shooting by officers in which a 14-year-old girl was killed. identified as Valentina Orellana-Peralta, in a Burlington store. The incident happened on December 23 on the second floor of the store, located at 12121 Victory Blvd in North Hollywood. the video posted by LAPD shows the suspect, identified as Daniel Elena Lpez, 24, entering the store with a bicycle, around 11:00 a.m. The man made several turns inside the store, while being aggressive. He is seen breaking a monitor and attempting to steal a woman’s purse. Burlington employees began asking customers to evacuate the site. At 11:45 a.m., a sales manager called 911 and reported the emergency, while shouting, in English, for everyone to leave the premises. During this time, the suspect returns to the second floor and, after having collided with several people, surprises a customer who was walking with her cart inside the premises. Daniel Elena Lpez repeatedly hits her with a steel cable bicycle lock and drags her, while for no reason he continues to hit her, even though she is bleeding. Several people reported the incident to 911 and dozens of LAPD officers responded to the scene. The gunfire occurred when police located the suspect, who refused to surrender. A police officer fired and the suspect fell to the ground. He was pronounced dead at the scene. At that time in the video it is possible to hear screams that came from a locker room just behind the suspect. The minor was hit by a stray bullet while police fired at Daniel Elena Lpez. He died in his mother’s arms The minor was identified as Valentina Orellana-Peralta by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. Valentina was with her mother, Soledad Peralta, trying on a dress for Christmas when she was hit by the stray bullet that went through a plaster wall. He died instantly. The client who was assaulted by the suspect was transferred to a hospital, where she received treatment for the various bodily injuries she suffered. Police Chief Michel Moore said “This chaotic incident which resulted in the death of an innocent girl is tragic and devastating for everyone involved. “He regretted the fact and promised to conduct a” full and transparent investigation. “ However, those close to Valentina Orellana-Peralta are outraged and plan to sue the LAPD. In addition, activist groups are collect signatures that justice be done for his death. The LAPD’s Family Relations Department is working with the Los Angeles Mayor’s Crisis Response Team to provide assistance to the minor’s family, a spokesperson said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.univision.com/local/los-angeles-kmex/lapd-video-tiroteo-muerte-valentina-orellana-peralta-burlington-north-hollywood The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos