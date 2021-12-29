Assault on Kerala actor: HC admits prosecution plea against lower court order

The trial in the sexual assault case of a Malayalam actor has been going on since 2018. On November 16, 2021, the prosecution filed a motion with a special hearing tribunal to question 16 witnesses, which was dismissed.

The sensational case of the sexual assault of a Kerala actress in 2017 continues to take new twists and turns in the courts. On Tuesday (December 28), the High Court of Kerala accepted a new petition filed by the prosecution against an order of the lower courts, which had rejected their request to subpoena several other witnesses and obtain certified copies of the Detailed tapes of calls from all defendants, including that of Malayalam actor Dileep, who is accused number 8 in the case.

Judge Viju Abraham sent a notice to all defendants in the case, soliciting their position on the prosecution in two separate petitions and listing the issues for a new hearing on Jan.6, 2022, media reported.

The trial has been taking place since 2018 and on November 16, 2021, the prosecution filed a request with the court to question 16 witnesses. Nine of them were additional witnesses, while seven had already been interviewed. According to the prosecution’s request, some of the witnesses were to be called back to identify the accused.

On December 21, Judge Honey Verghese of the Ernakulam Extra Special Sessions Tribunal authorized the re-examination of three witnesses, but she refused leave to 13 others, ruling that these witnesses had been questioned earlier and that they were not it was not necessary to call them again.

In addition, she also dismissed the prosecution’s plea to obtain original customer requests for 25 mobile phone numbers, as well as appropriate certificates, pursuant to Section 65 (B) of the Evidence Act, for records of call details for eight numbers, including Dilep. The new certificates were requested because the first “did not provide all the details,” the petition said.

In its new petition filed in the Kerala High Court, the prosecution argued that the lower court should have allowed the prosecution to further question Vasudevan who said he saw “Pulsar” Sunil at the scene of the shooting. Thrissur but he could not identify the main accused while he was in the dock. Anto Joseph, who was one of the first to visit the victim in this case, could not be questioned either. Yet another witness Sathyaoorthy, a BSNL node officer, could not be questioned by the trial court.

In addition, in its petition, the prosecution stated that all the effort is to get the truth and to punish the real culprit in a criminal offense trial. “Banning evidence for technical reasons may not be in the best interests of justice,” the petition said.

In November 2020, special prosecutor A Suresan who was involved in the case resigned alleging that the judge had taken a discriminatory approach. A request to transfer the case to another court was dismissed by the High Court.

According to an article in NewsMinute, film producer Balachandrakumar made sensational statements claiming that he saw “Pulsar” Sunil in Dileeps’ house and that the actor had a copy of the sexual assault video. Balachandrakumar allegedly said in the report that Dileep, her family members and a VIP guest watched the video clip of the actress’ assault in her home.

The case concerns the kidnapping and sexual assault of a popular young actress, who has worked in films in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. She was abducted and allegedly molested inside her car for two hours by some of the defendants, who broke into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017 and then fled to a busy neighborhood. .

The entire act was filmed by some of the defendants. A few days later, on February 23, ‘Pulsar’ Sunil, a driver was arrested, along with a few others.

The major turning point in the case came in July 2017, when Aluva police arrested superstar Dileep. The indictment filed against Dileep named him as accused number 8 in the case and alleged that Dileep paid the contract money to ‘Pulsar’ Sunil to kidnap and assault the actress, record footage of the assault and hand them over to Dileep, apparently to blackmail her.