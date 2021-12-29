The best comedies of 2021 offer new perspectives | Culture & Leisure

The humor is very subjective, personal and often generational. But looking back on the new comedy series introduced in 2021, some distinctive themes emerge. The best of the lot was made up of newcomers, often from under-represented sectors of society. The Worst New Sitcoms had well-known stars taking one more turn at the Celebrity Rodeo.

Streaming explains both trends. The emergence of new outlets allows for experimentation. At the same time, the thirst for material can result in very poor products.

Tale of ethnic outcasts in a sunny South Dakota high school, the comedy film Hulus Plan B is both charming and bubbling with feminist rage. Sunny (Kuhoo Verma) is the stereotypical and studious Indian girl. Her friend, Lupe (Victoria Moroles), likes to shock boys with her punk antics. Shenanigans ensue after Sunny loses her virginity in the least romantic sex scene ever depicted and the two embark on a statewide search for a drugstore selling the morning after pill.

B was released in May, just days before We Are Lady Parts on Peacock. This British import follows Muslim high school girls from a very old-fashioned London neighborhood who form a daring punk band. The comedy explores the multi-layered culture of Muslims in the West, from sophisticated secular parents to black-clad extremists. The brooding director of Lady Parts does not speak; she just chain-smokes under her burqa. Their songs take real pleasure in shocking most sensibilities, especially theirs. Aint No One Gonna Honor Kill My Sister But Me is a title you won’t soon forget.

Equally sardonic and decidedly low-key, Reservation Dogs follows crazy, confused teens on an Oklahoma Indian reservation who model their clothes and attitudes on director Quentin Tarantinos’ 1993 heist film Reservoir Dogs as they commit minor crimes. against their neighbors and mourn a friend lost in an unnamed accident. Filled with wacky pranks as well as a sense of longing and loss, this unique comedy is the first television series written, performed, scripted and directed by Native Americans and the first produced entirely in Oklahoma.

Amazon-owned IMDb TV’s Timewasters followed members of a nerdy jazz band from a London ghetto area who stumble upon a time machine in an elevator at a broken housing project and end up by playing for a bunch of 1920s toffs right out of Downton Abbey.

Honorable mentions go to Peacocks Girls5Eva and HBO Maxs Hacks.

Weakest comedies include ABC Call Your Mother, starring Kyra Sedgwick (The Closer) as an Empty Nest interfering in the lives of her adult children in every predictable way. Jamie Foxx Netflix Dad, Stop Embarrassing Me! was a vanity project with a far too precise title. Ed Helms (The Office) starred as a clueless small town booster in Peacocks Rutherford Falls, a scattered shot series that’s anything but funny. NBC Young Rock has aged badly.

It’s the return to Tatooine as The Book of Boba Fett airs on Disney +. Few series need less of an introduction from critics than this Star Wars spin-off. Or is it a Mandalorian spin-off? It hardly matters.

Richard Gere tells Earth Emergency (7 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings) as he examines rising temperatures and the rampant effects of climate change as well as ways nations and individuals can act to ensure survival natural and human. It’s a fitting companion for Climate Change: The Facts (9:00 p.m., PBS, r, TV-PG, check local listings), narrated by David Attenborough.

THIS EVENING OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

The Prize is just celebrating 50 years (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) salutes Bob Barker.

A patient with lupus can’t be believed on Chicago Med (7 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

Gordon Ramsays Road Trip (7 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) makes pit stops for European cuisine.

Viral video puts Casey in the spotlight on Chicago Fire (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

An informant killer may be too close to be comfortable on Chicago PD (9:00 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

WORSHIP CHOICE

A wife of middle-aged law professors (Fritz Weaver, Holocauste) (Ingrid Bergman, Casablanca) leaves him for a mountain man (Anthony Quinn, Zorba the Greek) in the 1970 melodrama A Walk in the Spring Rain ( 9:15 p.m., TCM), TV-PG).

SERIES NOTES

Six consecutive episodes of The Wonder Years (7 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) … Dogs of the Year 2021 (7 p.m., CW, r, TV-PG) … The funniest animals in the world (8 p.m. , CW, r, TV-PG) … Ex-convicts take over a courthouse on SWAT (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

LATE AT NIGHT

Billy Porter and Annaleigh Ashford are booked on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (10:35 p.m., CBS, r) … Riz Ahmed, Nicole Byer and Norah Jones appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live! (10:35 p.m., ABC, r) … Jimmy Fallon hosts Ariana Grande, Adrien Brody, and Blxst and Ty Dolla $ ign on The Tonight Show (10:34 p.m., NBC, r) … Javier Bardem, Kimberly Williams-Paisley and Ashley Williams are visiting Late Night With Seth Meyers (11:37 PM NBC, r) … Expect Andie MacDowell, Rudi Dharmalingam and Calum Scott on The Late Late Show with James Corden (11:37 PM, CBS, r).