



Image source: INSTAGRAM / OFFICIAL ACCOUNTS Bollywood Superstars Have Successful Second Rounds, Thanks To OTT This year we have seen a limited number of theatrical releases, but thanks to OTT platforms we have offered an unlimited dose of entertainment with hard-hitting releases in the form of web series and movies. Lately, we're going through a major transition, with top actors not keeping their fans waiting and stepping into the digital space with their remarkable performances shattering several stereotypes and meanings of fame. The trend started with Saif Ali Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, R Madhavan, Karisma Kapoor and Sushmita Sen, among others, making their mark on streaming platforms. This year the trend continued with Raveen Tandon, Kajol, Naseeruddin Shah moving to OTT and not hesitating to take on unconventional roles. Raveena Tandon took on the role of a cop for the Aranyak series. Following his latest Bollywood film Tanhaji in 2020, Kajol made his OTT debut with Tribhanga: Tedhi Medhi Crazy. OTT seems like a breath of fresh air for the actors. A veteran actor like Naseeruddin Shah also rolled out OTT's least explored region with Amazon Prime's Bandish Bandits musical. Besides the actors making their comeback on OTT platforms, popular faces like Kartik Aaryan (Dhamaka), Siddharth Malhotra (Shershaah), Vicky Kaushal (Sardar Udham), Akshay Kumar-Sara Ali Khan (Atrangi Re) have upped the ante. by releasing their expected films. on streaming services. In fact, they have dominated the digital space by becoming the most watched titles on their respective streaming platforms. Also Read: Year 2021: In OTT Era, How Long-Length TV Shows Come To Be The Flavor Of The Season As we move into 2022, let's buckle up our seat belts to witness the megaprojects of iconic Bollywood stars that are lined up to release on OTT platforms in the coming year. Madhuri Dixit, the Dhak-dhak girl of Bollywood, enters the digital space with the Netflix series Finding Anamika. It revolves around an international superstar who suddenly disappears. Actress Juhi Chawla will also be bringing her back via OTT with a web series, tentatively titled Hush Hush. Actress Ayesha Jhulka will also make her digital debut in the series.

