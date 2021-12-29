10 ways to celebrate New Years near Framingham and Milford

Looking for a special way to ring in 2022? It’s not too late to make a New Year’s Eve plan. Sometimes the last minute ideas turn out to be the funniest.

Is music your thing? Dance the night away at several area hotspots. Are you an outdoor person? We have stories of local trails where the fun will continue until the wee hours of 2022. We even have ideas for those who don’t want to venture out.

Here are 10 things to do on New Years Eve in and around the MetroWest and Milford areas. Happy New Year everyone!

let the games begin

Watch sports the night away, play the latest arcade games and enjoy fun food at Dave & Busters on New Years Eve. The Natick Mall location on the second floor will be open from 11am on the day of the night. ‘An and will not close before 1 am a family celebration with special prices.https://tinyurl.com/5n7379fh.

Next to Dave & Buster’s, Level99 will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. and offers 43 rooms with mental and physical challenges and interactive games, the Night Shift Brewing Taproom and more.https://www.level99.com/

A strip and a full-bodied barbecue

Worcester band TheDeloreans take you back to the future with rock and soulat Fireflys BBQ, 350 EastMain St. (Route 20), Marlborough on New Years Eve. Dance the night away from 8:30 p.m. in their entertainment room , Dantesat Fireflys, with gifts and champagne at midnight. Entrance $ 20. The party continues the next day, January 1, with soul, pop and funk from XSBand, admission $ 12.https://www.fireflysbbq.com/dantes

Take a walk on the wild side

Take a walk along the Holliston Rail Trail in celebration of the New Years from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Enjoy the campfire hosts along the way to the Phipps Tunnel, where the tunnel shines with lights and the Boy Scouts serve free food. Each fireplace offers different food and fun, while keeping you warm. The unlikely Strummers will also be playing along the trail. The event is free, but donations are encouraged to Friends of Holliston Trails.http://hollistontrails.org/8th-annual-first-night-trail-walk/

New this year at Natick, fire pits will be placed along the Cochituate Rail Trail on New Years Eve from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. They will be on the trail between Highway 9 and Chrysler Road.https://tinyurl.com/mtjd698a

Truly illuminated celebrations

After a ride on the Holliston TrailTrail, join the fun for a fundraiser featuring the Big chief band in the heated greenhouse at Holliston Community Farm for an evening of blues. There will be chili, both meat and vegetarian, and cider too. Bring chairs, blankets, and food and drinks to share. No alcohol served. Tickets ($ 10 each, $ 45 for families) can be purchased at the Holliston Superette or online athttps://newyearsevebonfire.ticketspice.com/new-years-eve-bonfire-2021

Further afield, a torchlight parade is the highlight of the celebrations at Wachusett Mountain in Princeton on New Years Eve, where you can ski or cycle from 7 p.m. to midnight. An outdoor DJ will play tunes, there is a special menu in the Black Diamond restaurant and music by Dr. Harps Blues Revues Band in the Coppertop Lounge from 8pm to midnight.https://tinyurl.com/2p9db3ht

A good time guaranteed

Celebrate New Years Eve with rhythm and bluesand ringing with The Fat City Band at Chans, 267 Main St., in Woonsocket, Rhode Island. The evening includes a buffet dinner, hats, noise makers, champagne toast and dancing until midnight. Entertainment starts at 9 p.m. the doors open at 7:30 a.m. for dinner. $ 50 up front, $ 55 at the door.http://www.chanseggrollsandjazz.com/calendar.htm

First night at Patriots Place

The Patriot Place New Years Eve party will feature fireworks, ice sculptures, games, giveaways and more from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Enjoy ice skating and music from D77 Productions, take part in quiz challenges. There will be appearances from Pat Patriot, Slyde and Patriotscheerleaders. The New England Skating Club will be giving skating demonstrations at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. and the fireworks display will end the evening at 7 p.m. Everything takes place at the Enel Plaza, near Winter Skate and the PatriotsProShop.www.patriot-place.com/nye-celebrations/

Low disco

Put on your dancing shoes and start the party to some 70s and 80s music with A Night at the Disco with DJ Dance with Lance at Union Street Restaurant and Bar, 107R Union St., Newton Center. The event is aimed at people 35 and over and includes party favors, light snacks, a midnight champagne toast, a full cash bar. Pre-show dinner available at Union Street Restaurant separately with reservation through Open Table. Tickets cost $ 50. Details are athttps://tinyurl.com/ms8t5jkp

First night in Boston

There will be dancing in the streets, puppets, a parade, two different fireworks, skating on the Frog Pond and, of course, musical entertainment, including Ayla Brown from Wrentham, pop singer from Newton There are, R & BNancia singer, The Sultans, jam group Sons of Levin and The Silver Arrow Band, among others. Watch the sculptures as they put the finishing touches on their ice sculptures at CopelySquare and near the Boston Public Library .https://www.firstnightboston.org/schedule/

(almost) last but not least with Zcompany

Meet at the Morse Tavern, 85 EastCentral St., Natick from 9 p.m. to midnight and rock with Boxboroughs Peter ZickosZsocietygroup. The warm pub atmosphere, casual food and Zcompany tunes will make you feel right at home.https://tinyurl.com/mr2985h4

Eat drink and be happy!

Do you just want to stay home? Pick your favorite sparkling wine and pair it with some of your favorite cheeses and cold cuts at stores like Mullahys in Hudson, 162 Main Street, or the Vin Bin in Marlborough, Southboroughor Hopkinton. You don’t know anything about champagne? here is some sparkling tips to get you started.Then launch one of these favorite movies of the year here (https://tinyurl.com/2p9e4tnm), and you’ll be all set for the New Year.