Indian actors who made us proud in Hollywood





While Indian actors have appeared in major Hollywood movies and TV shows for decades, the year 2021 can be seen as a turning point for Indian representation in major Western entertainment. Indian actors have been seen throughout this year. From blockbuster franchises like “The Matrix” and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to award-winning films like “The White Tiger” and big-budget sci-fi epics like “Foundation”.

As the year draws to a close, here’s a look at the Indian actors and actresses who have made an impression in international movies and TV shows in 2021:

Priyanka Chopra (‘The Matrix Resurrections’, ‘The White Tiger’) Actress Priyanka Chopra is no stranger to the entertainment industry. She has participated in many Western projects since the start of her “Quantico” program. However, the actresses’ biggest feature film to date, “The Matrix Resurrections”, was released in 2021. Sati, a character seen as a child in the first trilogy, was described by Chopra as an adult. Even though some sections of the media berated her for playing a “small role”, Chopra defended her by saying that she always prefers to choose characters, even when she chose her films in Bollywood. Huma Qureshi (‘Army of the Dead’) ‘Army of the Dead’, the zombie-busting film from filmmaker Zack Snyder, was one of the most anticipated releases of the year. Actress Huma Qureshi has appeared among a cast consisting of actors including Dave Bautista, Elia Purnell and Matthias Schweighöfer. Qureshi portrayed Geeta, a supporting character who played a crucial role in the film’s storytelling. Qureshi has been praised by director Zack Snyder. He even said that Qureshi was a great actress and that he would love to work with her again. Nitu Chandra Srivastava (‘Never back down: revolt’) Actress Nitu Chandra Srivastava made her Hollywood debut in 2021, 16 years after making her Bollywood debut and working in dozens of films in multiple languages. The actor appeared in the direct-to-home movie “Never Back Down: Revolt” as Jaya, a woman kidnapped and forced to fight in an underground fight club in order to survive. Srivastava revealed that the character was designed expressly for her when the film’s producer learned about her karate experience. Rajkummar Rao (‘The White Tiger’) After spending more than 10 years in Bollywood, actor Rajkummar Rao is finally making his first outing in Hollywood. In the Netflix movie, “The White Tiger,” Rao played a small but very important character overall. Even though his role was small in the film, he made an impact and helped Rao gain attention to international audiences and earned him great reviews. Kubbra Sait (‘Foundation’) While actors Lee Pace and Jared Harris were the biggest names in Apple TV’s sci-fi epic “Foundation”, actress Kubbra Sait did more than just hang in there. And it was not one of those uncontrollable roles that Indian artists are often relegated to Western productions. Sait portrayed the season’s main opponent, Phara. Sait even said that she was lucky to be able to be a part of such a huge show that has gone down in history. Adarsh ​​Gourav (‘The White Tiger’) Although he previously worked in films such as “My Name Is Khan” and “Mom”, as well as in the web series “Hostel Daze”, actor Adarsh ​​Gourav’s breakthrough came with “The White. Tiger “. In the film by filmmaker Ramin Bahrani, Gourav played the main role. Despite the fact that the film also starred actor Rajkummar Rao and actress Priyanka Chopra, Gourav stole the show. His powerful performance was praised by fans and critics alike, and he was nominated for a BAFTA for Best Actor in a Leading Role. Purab Kohli (‘The Matrix Resurrections’) Actor Purab Kohli was another Indian actor who appeared in the latest movie “The Matrix”. Kohli appeared in the Hollywood blockbuster as a game developer with actor Keanu Reeves. Kohli had said he never believed he could be a part of the ‘Matrix’ franchise. In an interview, the actor said he didn’t even have to audition for his role as he previously worked with director Lana Wachowski on “Sense8”. Pravesh Rana (‘Serpent’, ‘Foundation’) Actor Pravesh Rana was the other Indian face in ‘Foundation’. Rowan, a loyal lieutenant to the Phara of Kubbra Sait, was played by the actor. Rowan, his character, should also appear in the second season of “Foundation”. Rana, who was best known for his appearances on “Bigg Boss” and as the host of “Emotional Atyachar”, enjoyed a year of rebirth in 2021. He also played a small role in the Netflix series “Serpent,” based on Charles Sobhraj. Harish Patel (The Eternals) Amid a stunning ensemble that included actress Angelina Jolie, actress Salma Hayek, actor Kit Harrington, actor Richard Madden and others, Indian actor Harish Patel accomplished enough to stand out in Marvel’s “Eternals”. Patel portrayed Karun, Kingo’s assistant to actor Kumail Nanjiani. Kingo is an Eternal (a kind of overpowered Eternal People) who moonlights as a Bollywood celebrity in the film. Prior to the film’s release, Patel said he didn’t know or recognize the majority of the cast during his audition. It was nice to see him on screen after a very long time.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.outlookindia.com/website/story/entertainment-news-year-ender-2021-indian-actors-who-made-us-proud-in-hollywood/407376 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos