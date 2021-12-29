Entertainment
Dhanush wants to collaborate with THIS Bollywood actor for his next Hindi movie
Considered one of the biggest stars in the Southern film industry, Dhanush has managed to make his way to Bollywood after delivering heart-stopping performances in films likeRaanjhanaa,Shamitabh and more recently,Atrangi Re.Director Aanand L Rai became one of Bollywood’s biggest films on OTT this year, setting a new record during its opening weekend on Disney + Hotstar. Although his fans loved seeing him work his magic in Tollywood, some are eagerly awaiting his adventures in Hindi films.
Speaking of the same, the actor recently revealed his plans in Bollywood after the success of Atrangi Re. He also revealed the name of a Bollywood actor with whom he would like to collaborate, in his next endeavors in Hindi.
Dhanush wants to collaborate with THIS Bollywood actor
In an interview with Bollywood Life, theJagame Thandhiram The actor has been asked to reveal a Bollywood actor he would like to work with on his next Hindi project. The actor would not have missed a beat to take the name of Ranbir Kapoor when answering the question. He crafted his response by unleashing Ranbir Kapoor as a “good performer” and expressed his desire to share the same screen as him to see how the business is going.
While fans wait to see the actor on the big screen in a Bollywood film, they can enjoy his recent romantic drama. Atrangi Re starring Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar and directed by Aanand L Rai. Recently, the actor opened up about his excitement about making the film on a popular talk show, saying, “All I had to hear was that Aanand Rai was doing it and Himanshu wrote it and I was sold. Okay, I would. I’ll listen to it later. I have immense faith in them and so do they. “
Meanwhile, Dhanush is currently preparing for the release of his next film.Maaran, directed by Karthik Naren. He also announced his bilingual businessVaathi(Tamil),Sir(Telugu) as well as the next title of Arun Matheswaran Rocky. After facing Bollywood, the actor is expected to make his Hollywood debut in the filmThe gray manfacing world famous Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans.
Image: Instagram / @ dhanushkraja
Get the latest entertainment news from India and around the world. Now follow your favorite TV celebrities and TV updates. Republic World is your one stop destination for trends Bollywood News. Log in today to stay up to date with all the latest news and headlines from the entertainment world.
Sources
2/ https://www.republicworld.com/entertainment-news/regional-indian-cinema/dhanush-wishes-to-collaborate-with-this-bollywood-actor-for-his-next-hindi-film-articleshow.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]