Dhanush wants to collaborate with THIS Bollywood actor for his next Hindi movie

Considered one of the biggest stars in the Southern film industry, Dhanush has managed to make his way to Bollywood after delivering heart-stopping performances in films likeRaanjhanaa,Shamitabh and more recently,Atrangi Re.Director Aanand L Rai became one of Bollywood’s biggest films on OTT this year, setting a new record during its opening weekend on Disney + Hotstar. Although his fans loved seeing him work his magic in Tollywood, some are eagerly awaiting his adventures in Hindi films.

Speaking of the same, the actor recently revealed his plans in Bollywood after the success of Atrangi Re. He also revealed the name of a Bollywood actor with whom he would like to collaborate, in his next endeavors in Hindi.

Dhanush wants to collaborate with THIS Bollywood actor

In an interview with Bollywood Life, theJagame Thandhiram The actor has been asked to reveal a Bollywood actor he would like to work with on his next Hindi project. The actor would not have missed a beat to take the name of Ranbir Kapoor when answering the question. He crafted his response by unleashing Ranbir Kapoor as a “good performer” and expressed his desire to share the same screen as him to see how the business is going.

While fans wait to see the actor on the big screen in a Bollywood film, they can enjoy his recent romantic drama. Atrangi Re starring Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar and directed by Aanand L Rai. Recently, the actor opened up about his excitement about making the film on a popular talk show, saying, “All I had to hear was that Aanand Rai was doing it and Himanshu wrote it and I was sold. Okay, I would. I’ll listen to it later. I have immense faith in them and so do they. “

Meanwhile, Dhanush is currently preparing for the release of his next film.Maaran, directed by Karthik Naren. He also announced his bilingual businessVaathi(Tamil),Sir(Telugu) as well as the next title of Arun Matheswaran Rocky. After facing Bollywood, the actor is expected to make his Hollywood debut in the filmThe gray manfacing world famous Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans.

Image: Instagram / @ dhanushkraja