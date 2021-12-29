Roku will buy a studio and more

We’re seeing a bigger increase in time spent gambling, says Deliotte’s Jana Arbanas on another trend to watch in 2022

But what about 2022? We have some thoughts.

1. HBO Max to be renamed Warner Max with inclusion of Discovery +

One of the biggest mergers in Hollywood history is set to come to fruition in 2022 when Discovery officially takes over WarnerMedia to form Warner Bros. Discovery. When that happens, the fate of many senior executives, especially WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar, will be decided. While most industry players expect Kilar to step down, we’ll make a different prediction.

Not only Warner Bros. Discovery to combine their two streaming services, HBO Max and Discovery +, but they will drop out both of these names in favor of a new beginning. (One name that has been mentioned is Warner Max.) This will allow HBO to maintain its prestige brand and position itself similarly to FX within Disney-owned Hulu. The inclusion of Discovery’s non-fictional content only takes the streamer further away from the brand recognition HBO gave HBO Max.

JB Perrette, president and CEO of Discovery Streaming and International, said during Discovery’s earnings call in November that consumers will likely see the eventual pairing take place in two stages: First, the two services will be regrouped, then a second phase where they will be combined into one major streaming service. There will be significant savings by combining into one platform, Perrette said. I think there will also be significant benefits for consumers to combine into one platform.

2. The game will turn the streaming wars upside down

For the past two years, the streaming wars have been dominated by Netflix, Amazon, and Disney – with others like ViacomCBS, Comcast’s NBCUniversal, Apple, and Paramount making smaller waves as well. But in 2022, they’ll have a new competitor for consumer time: gaming.

“The population of Generation Z, our youngest generation, is seeing an increased increase in the time spent playing. It is therefore their n ° 1 activity. And not only do we see Gen Z games, we actually see games at every level in terms of generations. So while it may have the most traction with Gen Z, we actually see all the generations playing at some capacity, ”Jana Arbanas, vice president of Deliotte and leader of the telecommunications, media and retail industry. entertainment in the United States. “There is something that we really need to pay attention to as the population matures and their disposable income increases over time.”

There have been signs of gaming’s encroachment on entertainment, from numerous mentions of the next “metaverse” by top media and entertainment CEOs, to Netflix launching its own games division. Expect this to continue. An expert maintains that the writing on the wall started last year.

“Before the Astroworld tragedy, Travis Scott burst into the metaverse in 2020 via Fortnite to the tune of 50 million viewers who achieved a No.1 hit. Ariana Grande shattered those numbers last year, and the marriage of games and music strengthens in 2022 as music licenses for games – not to mention micropayments to artists (virtual tip jars, etc.) – become massive new revenue streams, ”Peter Csathy, Director of Creatv, a Los Angeles-based media and technology consultancy, wrote in his own 2022 predictions.

3. Disney and Comcast to end Hulu partnership early

One of the strangest marriages of the streaming age will end two years sooner than expected.

Comcast still owns 33% of Hulu but has an agreement with Disney to sell its stake or force Disney to buy it out by 2024. That 2019 deal valued Hulu at $ 27.5 billion (so Comcasts’ stake worth approximately $ 9.2 billion). But that’s essentially the floor for evaluation. As Hulu continues to grow and its profit margins increase, Comcasts’ stake is likely to become much more expensive to repurchase.

At the moment, the service is a bit in limbo since Disney has a financial incentive not grow it too quickly, as that will make the Comcast buyout even more expensive. So it is in the best interests of Disney CEO Bob Chapek to find a way to buy out Comcast as soon as possible, even as early as 2022.

Lightshed Analyst Rich greenfield has been among those pushing Disney to take full control of Hulu ASAP: To make matters worse, with the importance of streaming subscribers increasing day by day, the cost of buying back Comcasts’ 33% stake in Hulu could already be well north of $ 15 billion from the valuation floor of $ 9 billion; everyday [Disney CEO Bob] Chapek waits, the cost goes up.

4. Roku is going to buy a studio

For the third year in a row, Lionsgate and Sony will be surrounded by discussions about a sale or merger.

Lionsgate already appears to be gearing up for some sort of sale with its decision to consider selling or splitting the Starz premium cable network. This would make Lionsgate a more attractive asset to any potential buyer. And that buyer could very well be Roku.

Advertising is increasingly becoming Roku’s main revenue driver, and original content is a great way to sell ads. Roku is already building on its acquisition of the Quibi library by ordering additional seasons of “Most Dangerous Game” and “Die Hart”, as well as occasional covers like “Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas”.

Apple is another company to watch as it seeks to further strengthen its original content pipeline. So far, the tech giant has resisted any major outside acquisitions and has largely built its library from scratch. But with Amazon set to take over MGM next year, Apple could feel the pressure to pull the trigger to acquire a larger library of video content – as well as a production entity that can expand its offerings.

For now, we’re going with Roku as a surprising new player in the streaming war. CNBC recently asked senior executives to make predictions anonymously, and the first listed is Roku buys Lionsgate.

Roku, who already controls much of How? ‘Or’ What consumers stream their television, might be drawn to the biggest player no one saw coming.

5. Advertisers will ignore TV reviews

Linear TV ratings have dropped for everything other than live sports. And Nielsen, long the industry’s go-to source for TV audience measurement, has found itself under increasing pressure to more accurately measure the number of people watching. The ratings measurement company has been besieged by multiple viewer count cases and has even lost its Media Ratings Council accreditation.

Nielsen is finally planning to deploy a way to measure audience across multiple devices in a product it calls Nielsen One. But that won’t be fully implemented for another year at the earliest.

And given the company’s recent struggles, one expert says advertisers will simply stop caring about ratings.

“The underlying story that I’ll pay close attention to is the decoupling of commercial ratings from program ratings,” Alan Wolk, co-founder and senior analyst at consulting firm TV[R]EV, said. “As addressable advertising becomes more commonplace and advertising is sold on audience impressions, not on (raw rating points), advertisers won’t care how many people were watching a show. particular as long as they were the right people and the program was contextually relevant. “