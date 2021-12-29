Entertainment
A&E Calendar: For the best in local entertainment | Local
His anecdotes 6:30 pm at the Litchfield Eagles Club, 389 CSAH 34. This live hosted event features general questions with a free answer posted weekly on Facebook. Winners can win free beer and gift certificates. For more information, call 320-693-9008.
Thursday and Friday December 30-31
Free skating East from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the East Rink and West Rink at Burich Arena, 900 Harrington St. SW, Hutchinson. The cost is $ 3 for adults and $ 2 for students. For more information, call the PRCE office at 320-587-2975.
Holiday free skating 1 to 3 p.m. at Litchfield Civic Arena, 900 N. Gilman Ave. Skate sharpening is available for $ 5 per pair and there is a limited supply of rental skates for $ 2 per pair. For more information, call 320-693-2679.
Celebrate the New Year countdown with the Crow New Year’s Eve Bash at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. Live music from 5 pm to 8 pm with John “A-Frame” Beck and Greg Muellerleile, followed by DJ music from 9 pm to midnight. Special events include the release of Gold Finch, the winery’s new sparkling wine. Free entry. For more information visit crowriverwinery.com.
Celebrate New Years Eve with live music from the Double Dees 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Dodge House, 22 Juniper St. N., Lester Prairie.
South 40 live music 6 pm-9pm at the Chesters Bar & Grill followed by fireworks at 9:15 p.m. both at Powder Ridge Winter Recreation Area, 15014 93rd Ave., Kimball. Ski and snowboard from 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and tube sliding from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, call 320-398-7200.
I’m feeling lucky? New Years Bingo 1:00 p.m. at VFW Post 906, 247 First Ave. SE, Hutchinson. For more information, call 320-587-9929.
Cokato Historical Society Hosts 22nd Open House and Tin Casting Demonstration 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. in the Centennial Room of the Cokato Museum, 175 Fourth St. SW. For more information, call 320-286-2427.
Tickets are on sale for the 16th Annual Allina Health Hospice Blizzard Blast Charity Event 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28 at Glencoe City Center, 1107 11th St. E. Tickets are $ 35 and include dinner. Proceeds from this event support Hutchinson and Glencoe area hospices patients by providing music and therapeutic massages, which are not reimbursed by Medicare or private insurance. Tickets can be purchased at the Allina Health Home Care / Hospice and Cash Wise office, both at Hutchinson; Allina Health Hospice Thrift Store and Midwest Machinery, both in Glencoe; Regional Health Glencoe; and Kings Pub in Plato. For more information, call 320-510-1305.
– Do you have an event for the A&E Calen dar? Local entertainment related events are welcome and posted free once. Email Kay Johnson information at [email protected] or call her at 320-753-3541.
