The Matrix Resurrections originally featured another iconic original actor





Spoilers ahead for The Matrix Resurrections. Christmas is always a great time for new movies , and this season has certainly not disappointed. One of the last releases is from Lana Wachowski Matrix resurrections, which arrived in both theaters and streaming on HBO Max. While fans were excited to see a number of returning faces, including Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, it turns out the project could have included another iconic original actor. Matrix resurrections has been an interesting experience for the hardcore fandom, as a number of actors have been revamped for this new adaptation of the story – including Morpheus . But one of the twists and turns of the film revealed that Jonathan Groff’s character was actually Agent Smith, the antagonist made famous by Hugo Weaving in the original trilogy. It turns out the OG was approached to reprise his role, as co-writer Aleksandar Hemon recently explained, There were some preliminary discussions (with Weaving) so we weren’t involved with people, but it wasn’t fully resolved. Because the premise of The Matrix and (this) movie is somewhat different, Agent Smith would have been different in some ways no matter who played him. And Jonathan Groff is amazing in this role. He added a dimension that I couldn’t foresee while we were writing. But there is an increased emotional emotivity in the film, and then it fits into that pattern. Well my mind is blown. While Jonathan Groff did a killer job tormenting and fight Keanu Reeves in Matrix resurrections, original fans would likely have lost their minds upon seeing Hugo Weaves back as Agent Smith. Sadly, it didn’t work out in the end. (Image credit: Warner Bros / Village Roadshow Pictures) Aleksandar Hemon’s comments to io9 help show how much Matrix resurrections changed before the main photograph. He seems to believe that the story of the new film was actually helped by Jonathan Groff’s performance. Notably because it was much more moving than the version of Hugo Weaving. And with the new Smith also having a dual role as Thomas Anderson’s business partner, Groff was able to have a major presence throughout the runtime of the new blockbuster. Today’s best HBO Max deals Indeed, Jonathan Groff kicked some serious ass in Matrix resurrections, going hand in hand with Keanu Reeves’ Neo in the process. Groff previously admitted to being nervous about getting so physical with the John wick star, and shared a funny story about thinking he had peed in the middle of a scene. Don’t worry, the Hamilton the actor did not urinate while fighting Reeves. Given the end of twist of The Matrix Resurrection, some fans are already hoping that Lana Wachowski could create another trilogy of films. But the Sens8 The director denied any plans to shoot more films, instead reconnecting because she had personal issues to solve through art. We’ll just have to see if anything changes from the powers of Warner Bros. Matrix resurrections is streaming and in theaters now. Be sure to check out the 2022 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.

