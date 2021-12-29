Hollywood satire and musicals top Danny Mintons 2021 best list

Last year I found myself lamenting 2020 as an overall smelly year for the movies, hoping 2021 would deliver on all of the pre-pandemic promises. We’re finally coming to the end of the year, as far as movies go, and things are looking up at the box office. We still see streaming platforms digging into the pockets of the local multiplex, but with movies like Spider-Man: No Way Home breaking the pandemic record in huge ways, hope is alive and well.

That being said, audiences are much more picky about what they’re willing to risk going to the movies for. For example, as Spidey was putting millions of cigarette butts in seats around the world, the much-loved West Side Story landed with a thud. This was the case this year with many non-tentpole photos. Maybe it’s because younger audiences are much more willing to risk showing a COVID-19 movie or maybe it’s because older audiences are more willing to be patient now that the window is between. theatrical and home releases are shrinking so quickly. Either way, things are changing the way the world watches movies and so far luckily the quality is still relatively high. I’ll admit right off the bat that a lot of the movies on this year’s list are movies we were supposed to see in 2020, but got pushed back. I’m sure I can say the same thing next year, but probably not to that extent. But regardless, I’m happy for most of the experiences I’ve had this year and hope I can say the same next time. Without further ado, here’s the crème de la crème of another interesting film year.

1) do not search (Streaming on Netflix). It’s been years since we’ve seen great Hollywood satire in the lineage of Dr. Strangelove and Network, and this one from writer / director Adam McKay (The Big Short, Anchorman) will remain one of the best. With one of the year’s most impressive cast including Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Cate Blanchett and many more A-listers, McKay takes climate change deniers head on with this tale. loosely veiled on a comet heading for Earth and how hard it is to get people to care. It’s incredibly smart but at the same time incredibly funny and absolutely terrifying. But more importantly, it doesn’t demean its audience, but rather tears apart the rulers and vested interests that purposely keep people in the dark in order to preserve their power and greed. In the end, it’s a brilliant comedy with an urgent and important message that I hope I can get across to its target audience.

2) History of the west side (In theaters). When Spielberg announced he was going to remake the best West Side story of 1961, the main question most people asked was why? Why would you want to recreate such a legendary and beloved classic? How can you possibly improve it? Well, it turns out that Spielberg’s take on what West Side Story could be like is both incredibly beautiful and relevant at the same time. Telling such a complex story with a much more appropriate cast and a deeper dive into the characters and their motivations has proven to enrich the source material and provide an incredible theatrical experience for a new generation. Sadly, this new generation chose not to have that experience (or at least it seems to be so far), but hopefully they will soon get the audience they deserve.

3) In the heights (Streaming on HBO Max). Honestly, I thought West Side Story and that less tragic but equally impactful musical by Lin Manuel Miranda and directed by Jon M. Chu would be the talk of the city during awards season, but although none of them actually performed. as i thought they are both equally important and exciting to watch. The story follows a group of predominantly Hispanic characters, living their lives in the Washington Heights area of ​​New York City with increasing struggles against gentrification and immigration affecting their daily lives. With some of the best music and equally talented performers delivering the material, In the Heights will always be a treasure for me, even though I feel like I was one of the lucky few who attended.

4) Tic, Tic Boom! (Streaming on Netflix). Not another musical! Yes another musical. This year, it seems to be the category to beat. Lin-Manuel Miranda makes his directorial debut here with this big-screen adaptation of Jonathan Larson’s autobiographical Off-Broadway musical (played here by Andrew Garfield) about his struggles that led to his Broadway-changed musical and to the tragedy that happened. the world in the days leading up to its release. The songs aren’t as catchy and memorable as Rent or the two musicals above, but the story and heart behind the songs make for a standout film. But what really makes this movie work is the performance of Andrew Garfield, who is set to be one of the main awards contenders this year.

5) Dune: First part (Available in paid streaming and on Disc). Having been a sci-fi geek my whole life, the movie Dune has always held a place of regret and disappointment in my heart. It is until now. As soon as I learned that the director of Arrivée Denis Villeneuve was tackling this major project, the excitement came over me again. The story, far too complex to do him justice in this chronicle, revolves around a gifted young prince (Timothe Chalamet in one of his brilliant performances of the year) who is plunged into conflict when his family is loaded. of a major mining operation. operation on a distant and dangerous planet. The differences between this Dune and the disastrous 1984 version are night and day. But what mainly does this job is the attention to every little detail, from production to choice of actor. The only disappointing thing about this creation is that you have to wait another two years to complete the journey.

6) CODA (Streaming on Apple TV +). This surprise Apple hit follows a young girl (Emilia Jones) who is the only member of her family (played by deaf actors Troy Kotsur, Marlee Matlin, and Daniel Durant) who is not deaf. If she wanted to be in the fishing business with her family, a job they very much depend on her ability to communicate with the outside world, then she would be fine. But when an aggressive music teacher (Eugenio Derbez) tries to convince her to pursue her singing in college, she must make the decision to follow her dreams with a talent that her family can never fully appreciate or stick to. to his current responsibilities and forget his future. . What could have been a cheesy movie of the week is enhanced by great material and even better performance. It’s a bit manipulative (at least my tear ducts would tell you), but its beauty and empathic ability makes it quite special.

7) the worst person in the world (Available February 4 in theaters). This black romantic comedy from Norway tells the story of a young woman (winner of Best Actress at Cannes, Renate Reinsve) whose quest for love and fulfillment in the modern world is creatively explored in chapters filled with joy, sorrow, laughter and sadness. Structurally reminiscent of When Harry meets Sally, the movie moves a lot, but with purpose and meaning behind every action. Reinsve’s wonderful performance is my favorite female performance of the year and you can see the makings of the star in it.

8) Belfast (Available in paid streaming). Writer / director Kenneth Branagh shares this semi-autobiographical portrayal of his childhood through the eyes of a young child (Jude Hill) whose family (Jamie Dornan and Caitriona Balfe) must make tough decisions when the civil war between Catholics and Protestants begins to wreak havoc. their community. This beautifully told story is dark but still enjoyable due to Branagh’s clever script that never allows the material to succumb to the darkness he explores. But as the film is set in the late ’60s and is told in black and white, its relevance shines as a warning as to what can happen when people start to leave tribalism, rather than a sense of community. , gain the upper hand over their decisions and actions. .

9) Pig (Streaming on Hulu). One of the biggest surprises of the year was this little indie starring Nicolas Cage as a former chef turned hermit, with only his truffle hunter pig to keep him company. But when someone tries to steal their pig, they will do everything in their power to get their friend back. It’s such a strange little movie, but memorable and charming too. The trailer makes it sound like a revenge thriller, but it turns out it’s quite the opposite, filled with heart and resonating with empathy.

10) King Richard (In theaters and available January 4 in paid streaming). Biopics are so hard to do, and often so poorly delivered, that you have to be prepared for mental gymnastics to accept a good performance from a bad movie in many cases. But in this project, Will Smith takes him out of the park in a great movie about Venus’ father and Serena Williams and how he inspired them to great tennis despite its flaws and lack of resources. It might have been just a feel-good movie that is quickly forgotten, but the talent behind the production makes Smith even better in this juicy role.

Honorable mention: Candyman, The French Dispatch, House of Gucci, Licorice Pizza, The Lost Daughter, Mass, Not Time to Die, Parallel Mothers, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

The worst:

1) Tom and Jerry. This mess of an irrelevant movie didn’t even have a clever premise to build on. Live actors call it and cartoon actors make you wish you didn’t have some kind of nostalgia for their antics.

2) Screams Macho. This project has floated in Hollywood for a long time, but why Clint Eastwood decided to lead it now is puzzling. What is worse is that he expressed himself so badly.

3) Space Jam: a new legacy. When Michael Jordan starred in the first Space Jam 25 years ago, it seemed pretty cool and smart. Sadly, LeBron can’t fulfill Michaels Air Jordans in this spooky sequel.

4) The woman at the window. Despite being one of Hollywood’s best actresses (Amy Adams), best actors (Gary Oldman), best directors (Joe Wright) and best screenwriters (Tracy Letts), this psychological thriller manages to crumble before it can. to start up.

5) Eternals. Hopefully Marvel has better plans for this weird new group of superheroes as their first foray falls flat. It might not destroy the new phase of Marvels, but it certainly provides a pretty big speed bump.

Danny Minton writes DVD and movie reviews for The Courier. He can be reached at [email protected]