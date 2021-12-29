Joan Didion and the voice of America

No country other than America could have produced Joan Didion. And no other country would have tolerated it. Think about it. Born in 1934 and gone this month, eighty-seven years later, Didion came of age under Stalin, at a time when South Africa was instituting apartheid, when India and the Pakistan were almost drowning in the aftermath of partition. Would Maos China have welcomed it? Or England, the country to say the opposite of what you think so as not to offend? Not likely. Besides, she didn’t like England. Everything that’s wrong here started there, she once told me, as she considered canceling a trip to London. So obsequious, she added. Yes, Miss Didion. No, Miss Didion. To beat. And they don’t think so.

Global in spirit but girl of a small town at heart, Didion stayed close to home because she was above all a writer and she was interested in what constituted an American voice. Including his. She loved Norman Mailers, especially the laconic, western tone he adopted in his 1979 book The song of the executioners, that she, in a Time review of the book, called a voice often heard in life but only rarely heard in literature, the reason being that to really know the West is to lack any will to write it. I think she was also drawn to VS Naipaul’s pessimism as a style, less because of what he sprang from the displaced Trinidadian with the envy of race and class than because Naipaul’s refusal of hoping, seen from a certain angle, reflected Didion’s fascination with failure. Indeed, she could never quite come to terms with the fact that her country struggled or rarely acted on its own principles.

Didion believed in citizenship. Raised in a white Republican family in Sacramento, she grew up with the rights and privileges of her class. But, as she moved away from this world and into the larger realm of her mind and experience, she began to see the cracks and wonder what those cracks meant. The first crack had to do with his own idea of ​​what it meant to have his skeptical and philosophical mind and not to be born a man. You know these first tests. Those on Marriage and Motherhood and Migraines and Life in Malibu, essays that are fetishized over and over again, mainly because they are misinterpreted as some kind of articulation and longing for what is now called the fragility of the white woman. To be fair, Didion’s precocious tone has been an early tone; her later love affair with despair could not have happened if she had not once lived in hope. And if it was buried under the Californian Gothic: there was always, on the horizon of this flat western landscape, a new train of wagons approaching. Things would be different when … Dad would be less depressed after …

The schism between that kind of hope and knowing a thing for what it is affects all writers as they mature. The trick is to match the words with what you see and what you know. Didion had to learn to say no to his education. It takes a lot of power, physical and otherwise, and, make no mistake, being a woman was a target. In her review of Elizabeth Hardwick’s 1979 book Sleepless nights, Didion wrote, Perhaps no one has written more sharply and poignantly about how women compensate for their relative physiological inferiority, about the poetic and practical implications of walking around the world deficient in hemoglobin, deficient in blood. respiratory capacity, deficient in muscular strength …. Any woman who has ever had her wrist twisted by a man recognizes a fact of nature as humiliating as a cyclone to a frail tree branch, [Hardwick] observed in an essay on Simone de Beauvoir a few years ago, an assertion of the difference of women both so explicit and obscurely shameful that it sticks like a smudge in the ability to dream.

What was Didion’s wishful thinking? Girls who came of age during Eisenhower’s presidency were socialized to fit, to start families before they were founded. They were supposed to shut up and love it, be central to a man’s life and his success. But, as Didion wrote in his first essays, like the years 1961 On self-respect, perhaps we could choose not to be silent but to remake the idea of ​​femininity in its image. She would be Joan Didion thanks to self-discipline and not to self-repression:

It’s about recognizing that anything worth having a price. Self-respecting people are willing to accept the risk … that the company goes bankrupt, that the affair does not turn out to be the one in which every day is a holiday because you are married to me. They are ready to invest something on their own; they may not be playing at all, but when they are playing, they know the odds. This kind of self-respect is a discipline, a habit of mind that can never be faked but that can be developed, trained, cajoled … Having that sense of one’s intrinsic worth which, for better or for worse, constitutes self-respect is potentially having everything: the capacity to discriminate, to love and to remain indifferent. To lack it is to be locked into oneself, paradoxically incapable of love or indifference.

I didn’t want to be Miss Lonelyhearts, Didion told me one afternoon in 2005. We were in her Upper East Side apartment, and, during the interview, I asked why she was. far from the more personal style of his first two collections, Collapse towards Bethlehem and The white album. These books have been touchstones to me on how to avoid sarcasm and skepticism, the easy tools of journalism, and try something more difficult: context-informed analysis, even if what you analyzed was yourself. She said that Bob Silvers, her editor at The New York Book Review, had given her the courage to advance intellectually, she who had written so intelligently why she was not an intellectual (her inability to think in an abstract way, her love of the specific). This courage allowed not so much a new way of thinking as to broaden what she was already thinking, which included two major subjects of the Americas: race and gender.

It hasn’t been noticed much, but Didion has written incisively about the breed throughout his career. When her first books were reviewed, her predominantly white critics pointed out what she had to say about a number of things Nancy Reagan, Alcatraz, John Wayne, Headaches, Manhattan, but rarely addressed her position on the about the race. He’s always been there for me, however. Along with her reflections on self-respect and morality, her early examinations of race in America were captivating in a different way from her personal accounts, as they showed her becoming an independent voice. To this day, I cannot read this section of the title essay from Slouching Towards Bethlehem without feeling a throbbing pain rising up my back. You know the scene. It’s 1967, and she’s writing an article about things that are collapsing in northern California, where she went to school. (She graduated in English at Berkeley in 1956.) She’s in Golden Gate Park with a few of her subjects, runaways and speed freaks, mostly. She writes:

Big Brother is playing in the Panhandle, and almost everyone is high, and it’s a pretty nice Sunday afternoon between three and six … and that only happens to Peter Berg. He’s with his wife and six or seven other people … and the first weird thing is they’re in blackface …