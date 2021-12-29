Here’s your 2022 Oscars actor power ranking

Open races! Leading actors in abundance! Movies that appeal to crowds … that can’t summon the crowds to please!

This year’s Oscars marathon, the ceremony does not take place until March 27, so you will have many Time to Catch Up has an abundance of attractive faces on the actor side. Who is in the conversation, whether for their job or for reasons outside of their performance? Let’s do some ranking.

15. Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar

Affleck is an endearing mentor to Everyman in this awesome coming of age movie. Good enough for an Oscar nomination? Great. Why not? And … you know … as long as he’s coming to the ceremony anyway, why not ask him to bring old pal Matt Damon and ask them to host this damn thing? If Damons is busy, convince Affleck to team up with Jennifer Lopez and add another chapter to their Bennifer sequel. The Oscars need some serious star power this year, though a percentage of viewers might be tuning in just hate-watch.

14. Hidetoshi Nishijima, Drive my car

The delicate drama of Drive My Car, the Oscar entry for Japanese international film, takes place over 179 minutes, and Nishijima is in almost every scene. Voters in the acting branch have never been greedy for subtlety, but the full measure of Nishijima’s unpretentious and slow performances can’t help but creep in, culminating perhaps in the film’s most touching scene. This year.

13. Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

You didn’t see it coming, did you?

12. Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Newcomer Rachel Zegler makes a touching Maria, but West Side Story has always belonged to Anita. Rita Moreno won an Oscar for the role in the 1961 film version, and it wouldn’t be surprising if DeBose danced with the same award 60 years later. It’s a demanding part, and she puts her own steel seal on it.

11. Penlope Cruz, parallel mothers

Cruz is the muse of Pedro Almodvars. They made eight films, most of them great films together. Somehow, Cruz only has one Oscar nomination (Volver) to show it all, which is at least one too many, a flaw that can easily be fixed this year. The character of Cruz in Parallel Mothers is a great creation and with all the mixtures and secrets of the movies, Cruz has a parcel to do, by putting its range on a vivid display. The academy loves great acting, and it doesn’t get much bigger than that. (Unless it’s Gaga.)

10. Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza

Maybe Haim will never be as good as she is in Paul Thomas Anderson’s sweet youthful connection story. Or maybe she’s a budding comedian superstar in the making. Of course we don’t want her to stray too far from that great group shes with her sisters, but she’s so perfect in this movie. At least let’s have a reminder.

9. Nicolas Cage, pig

Cage playing a burnout in search of a stolen pig looks like one of those live-action video films he’s spent the last decade making. Instead, it’s a story that’s almost shocking in its sad beauty and grace, a film that showcases Cages’ considerable talents, reminding us that he is and always has been a singular movie star.

8. Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

It’s easy to feel impatient to watch King Richard, to wait a while it happens, right? which will highlight Ellis. When the scene finally arrives in a long-awaited marital showdown in the Williams family’s kitchen, Ellis not only owns the moment but perhaps the film itself in a way that makes you think a change of heart. title (Queen Oracene) is in order.

7. Renate Reinsve, the worst person in the world

Also known as the best actor in the race. But as Norway’s entry into the international feature film category will only open on February 4, you will only have to take my word for it and also, the approval of the Cannes jury who awarded Reinsve the best actress award this year. His turn in this comedy-drama by Joachim Trier makes the quest for adulthood both impossible and yet achievable.

6. Will Smith, King Richard

It has been a long time since Smith reigned as July 4th King, and look at what has happened to the world since he left the throne. King Richard is one of those crowd-pleasing semblants that flopped at the box office… although maybe people have been watching on HBO Max? The critics liked it; moviegoers who saw it also dug it, giving the film an A on Cinemascore. Smith has been busy promoting the film and its memoir, which have topped the Amazon charts. People still love him, even though he sometimes over-sharing.

5. Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

In Joel Coens, a visually striking Shakespeare adaptation, a scaled-down Denzel gradually gives way to insanity, resulting in one of the greatest Oscar-winning performances yet. But you knew it would the minute you heard he was cast for the role.

4. Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

It’s not like Cumberbatch has never played a swaggering asshole before. You’ve seen Sherlock, haven’t you? But we’ve never fully glimpsed the tightly coiled threat he brings to Jane Campions’ acclaimed Western thriller, though, as we learn, that’s not all there is to his character from cattle breeder. And the more we learn, the more we marvel at how accurately Cumberbatchs performs.

3. Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Maybe you didn’t expect or feel like it or, come to think of it, even wanted a psychological horror bedroom treatment of Princess Diana’s break-up with the Royal Family. In this case, The Crown is probably more your speed. No problem with that. But don’t let that diminish Stewart’s transformative turn, which reveals so, so much, including the stars’ own ambivalence about life under the microscope. In addition, there is a happy song at the end. Prison breakouts haven’t been this fun since Steve McQueen jumped the barricades on his motorbike!

2. Lady Gaga, Maison Gucci

Gaga says she lived and breathed Patrizia Reggiani for a full 18 months, never breaking character by creating Gucci. How deep was his immersion? She says as I walked past the spot where Maurizio Gucci was shot, she felt a pin drop in my stomach because I was so into my character, and I thought, What did I do? You don’t have to love House of Gucci to live up to the level of engagement and, frankly, the craziness of this quote and realize that Gaga is that generation Cher and, as such, would elevate every Oscar ceremony to which she assists.

1. Olivia Colman, the lost girl

She can’t win every time she’s nominated, can she? That’s a question you’ll ask yourself after watching Colmans become spiky, enigmatic, and deeply vulnerable as a self-proclaimed unnatural mother in Maggie Gyllenhaals satisfying Elena Ferrante’s adaptation.