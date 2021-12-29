Hollywood Community Gathers to Place Dedication Roses on Donate Life Rose Parade Float to Celebrate the Power of Organ and Tissue Donation | News





LOS ANGELES – (BUSINESS WIRE) – December 29, 2021– Four members of the Hollywood community gathered at Fiesta Floats in Irwindale yesterday to place dedication roses on the Donate Life Rose Parade float that will descend Colorado Blvd. on new year’s day. The roses and the float itself are the centerpiece of a national effort to reach a large audience with the important message that organ, eye and tissue donation saves and heals lives. This press release features multimedia. See the full version here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211229005345/en/ BPositive TV show actor Terrence Terrell and Amy Holden Jones, co-creator and executive producer of hit medical drama FOX The Resident, place roses on the Donate Life Rose Parade float to draw attention to the simple message but powerful as this organ, the donation of tissues and eyes can save lives. (Photo: Business Wire) Celebrating its 19th year as part of the Tournament of Roses Parade, the 2022 Donate Life float, titled Courage to Hope, will carry 19 transplant recipients who will ride the float and five living donors who will walk alongside the float on the course of the parade. It will also honor, through floral portraits, 35 deceased donors who donated their lives upon their deaths. To support this effort, Donate Life Hollywood (DLH) invited Hollywood writers, producers and actors related to donation to place a rose on the float on behalf of donors, recipients, dialysis patients and transplant candidates. Throughout the year, Donate Life Hollywood serves as the liaison between the organ donation community and the entertainment industry and strives to encourage more authentic and empowering stories on this important topic. This is an initiative of the OneLegacy Foundation, which is the main sponsor of the Donate Life char. Those from Hollywood who placed roses on the float are: Amy holden jones co-creator and executive producer of the hit medical drama FOX ,The resident. Editor, screenwriter and director, Amy was the screenwriter of Mystical Pizza and Indecent Proposal, as well as the television show, Black Box. She dedicated a rose to Nicolette Nic Nevin, a recently missing main character on The resident, who was played by actress Emily VanCamp.

Shannon Powers and Dan Snook – creators of the unscripted streaming series Last chance transplant on Discovery Plus. The show is filmed at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. During their stay, Shannon and Dan met members of elite organ transplant teams and patients in need of life-saving operations. They placed two roses, one for anyone waiting for a transplant and one for the medical team at the Vanderbilt Transplant Center.

Terrence Terrell actor who has appeared in many programs including BPositive, Batwoman, Noir-ish, Room 104, and Criminal minds. Terrence played a dialysis patient on BPositive and placed a rose dedicated to the names of dialysis patients everywhere, including her grandmother and her best friend in high school who were both on dialysis. The Donate Life Rose Dedication Garden was founded by Laurie Wolowic Wright in honor of her brother Mike who became an organ, eye and tissue donor upon his death in 2002 while Laurie was working on the film’s production. Jury on the run (Laurie has also worked on many documentaries including Katy Perry – Part of Me and Five have returned). Laurie approached OneLegacy with the idea of ​​creating the garden and worked with Donate Life Hollywood founder Tenaya Wallace to turn that vision into reality. The first Rose Dedication Garden was on the 2006 Donate Life float and now thousands of roses honoring donors, recipients and heroes of donations are part of the Donate Life float every year and provide families around the world with a way to share this tradition. annual. The Donate Life Rose Parade float is produced by OneLegacy and is made possible by dozens of organizations and individuals sponsoring donation, transplant, health and family care who help make donation and transplants possible. Across the country. The float inspires viewers to help more than one million people around the world each year who need organ, eye or tissue transplants. Register today to become an organ, eye or tissue donor by visiting DonateLife.net. About OneLegacy OneLegacy is the non-profit organization dedicated to saving lives through organ, eye and tissue donation in seven counties in Southern California: Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, Ventura, Santa Barbara and Kern. It serves more than 200 hospitals, 10 transplant centers, a diverse population of 20 million donors and families across the region and on-hold recipients across the country. Becoming an eye, organ or tissue donor is simple and can be done by registering online at donateLIFEcalifornia.org/OneLegacy or by checking YES at your local DMV. For more information visit OneLegacy.org View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211229005345/en/ CONTACT: Tenaya Wallace 310-359-3631 [email protected] KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER CONSUMER CARDIOLOGY PHILANTHROPY OTHER HEALTH CONSUMER HEALTH GENERAL HEALTH OTHER FONDATION DE PHILANTHROPIE SOURCE: One Legacy Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 12/29/2021 12:55 PM / DISC: 12/29/2021 12:56 PM http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211229005345/en

Copyright Business Wire 2021.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bakersfield.com/ap/news/hollywood-community-gathers-to-place-dedication-roses-on-donate-life-rose-parade-float-to-highlight/article_94533bff-b6e2-547a-821c-b32f8e368a0e.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos