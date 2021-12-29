Asian activist group calls for price boycott of ‘Licorice Pizza’ for false Asian accent





A group of Asian American activists is calling for a boycott of the awards of director Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Licorice Pizza” for its use of a fake Asian accent. In the film, a white restaurateur, played by John Michael Higgins, talks to his Japanese wife with a fake Asian accent. He reappears in the film with another Japanese woman, his new wife, and he repeats the attempted gag. While the film has collectedextremely positivereviews and generated aton of buzz rewards, some critics and people on social networks have lambasted the film for its portrayal of racism without any hindsight of its characters. “Due to the occasional racism found in the film ‘Licorice Pizza’, the Media Action Network for Asian Americans (MANAA) believes that Paul Thomas Anderson’s film does not deserve nominations in the categories of Best Picture, Best Director or best original screenplay, and calls on other film critics associations to bypass this awards season, “MANAA said in a statement. declaration December 18. “Covering him with nominations and awards would normalize more blatant mockery of Asians in this country, sending the message that it is okay to make fun of them,” the activist group said, noting the surge in anti hate crimes. -Asians during the pandemic. Anti-Asian hate crimes increased by more than 73% in 2020, according to corrected FBI data released in October. That number was a disproportionate increase compared to hate crimes in general, which increased by 13%. A representative for Higgins and Anderson did not respond to multiple requests for comment. In Novemberinterview with the New York Times, Anderson responded to the criticism. In conversation, the Times reporter said the accent was so offensive my audience gasped. The filmmaker replied: I think it would be a mistake to tell a period film through the eyes of 2021. You can’t have a crystal ball, you have to be honest with that era. Not that it wouldn’t happen now, by the way. My Japanese mother-in-law and my father-in-law are white, so seeing people speaking English to her with a Japanese accent is something that happens all the time. I don’t even think they know they are doing it. Sociologist Nancy Wang Yuen previously told NBC News that while Anderson admitted it was a “period” article, the scenes still depicted unfiltered racism. If there are no consequences, scenes like this can almost glorify this behavior, Yuen said. You are not laughing at [Higgins character] because he is making fun of someone else; Either you laugh with him to the detriment of Asians, or you are going to be upset as a spectator. MANAA said the “worthy of honor” scenes did “not in any way advance the plot” and reinforce “the idea that Asian Americans are” less than “and perpetual strangers.” The film, released in limited version over Thanksgiving weekend, is a coming-of-age comedy-drama starring Alana Haim (of the band Haim) and Cooper Hoffman (son of the late Philip Seymour Hoffman), two young people growing up in the San Fernando Valley in California in the 1970s.

