Entertainment
Kim Kardashian West and Pete Davidson’s romance has “accelerated rapidly” | Entertainment
The relationship between Kim Kardashian West and Pete Davidson “soured quickly.”
Reality star and comedian Pete, 28, started dating earlier this year after meeting on the set of “Saturday Night Live” and their romance quickly got serious.
A source told Us Weekly, “Kim and Pete are getting serious. Things have definitely escalated quickly but in a healthy and fun way. Right now they’re just enjoying their time together and seeing where things are going.
“Kim doesn’t want to rush into something too serious but she enjoys the early stages. [of her new relationship with Pete].
“They are very much in love with each other, for sure.”
Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that Kim – who has children North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two, with ex-husband Kanye West – and Pete are already very ” at ease ”with each other.
And Kim is obviously “very happy” to be with the actor.
Friends of Keeping Up With The Kardashians Star Think He Is’ Exactly What [Kim] necessary “after his separation from Kanye.
The comedian – who once dated Kate Beckinsale and Kaia Gerber – is helping the TV star leave her marriage.
An insider recently said, “He’s exactly what Kim needed after her divorce – someone to make her laugh with and just have fun with.
“The end of her marriage was a very dark time for her and Pete was the best antidote.”
Pete is determined to make their romance his priority.
The “Saturday Night Live” star has made frequent trips between Los Angeles and New York City in recent weeks, and he constantly calls Kim “my girlfriend.”
Speaking about their romance, the insider explained, “He goes back and forth and spends more time in LA when he can to see Kim. He’s so in love with her and is still ‘my girlfriend’ here. and “my girlfriend” that. “
