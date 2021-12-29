Five Most Watched Bollywood Movies on Netflix in 2021 | Taapsee Pannu defeats Akshay Kumar Kartik Aaryan

With we’re all ready to say goodbye to 2021, we’ve brought you a list of the five most watched Bollywood movies on Netflix. Everyone knows that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, many films could not be presented in theaters, so the directors have opted for OTT releases. Netflix, being a giant OTT platform, has witnessed a lot of Bollywood releases this year and guess what? Taapsee Pannu-starrer



Haseen Dillruba

is the most viewed movie of 2021 on Netflix.

Movie critic Rahul Varma took to Twitter and wrote: “Most viewed Bollywood movies on Netflix: 1. #HaseenaDilruba – 24.63m 2. #Sooryavanshi – 22.34m * (PT) 3 . #Mimi – 21.81 m 4. #Dhamaka – 11.37 m 5. #MeenakshiSundareshwar – 9.13 m 6. #Thalaivii – 5.23 m (PT) Haseena Dilruba, a huge success followed by SV and Mimi. “

Directed by Vinil Mathew,



Haseen Dillruba,

which premiered on Netflix on July 2, 2021, also starred Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane in the lead roles. The film received mixed responses from critics, as well as internet users.

In his recent conversation with India Today, Taapsee spoke about



Haseen Dillruba

receiving a mixed response from the audience and said, “With Haseen Dillruba, I reached out to the kind of audience I hadn’t reached before. Haseen wasn’t a movie about morality, which is different from the kind of movies I do. Besides, you don’t think of me when you think of a seductress. Many questioned it, many liked it, but it didn’t go unnoticed which is the best part. “

She added, “In the end, I gained an audience. The number of people who saw this movie, after Netflix released the data, and the fact that it had a trending in about 15 countries. , made me feel like you don’t. you really always have to align with the morals of a few. It should be about what you think is right, your intuition is and go for it. “