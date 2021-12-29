The most notable accents on the screen of 2021

The actors never hesitated to master an accent if the role required it.

2021 was no exception, with the on-screen accents of many of the actors causing an awards buzz, or just general buzz (and memes).

Here’s a look at some of the most notable accents from shows and movies this year.

Actors: Lady Gaga, Adam Driver and Jared Leto

Movie: “House of Gucci”

Characters: Patrizia Reggiani, Maurizio Gucci, Paolo Gucci

Accent: Italian

Ridley Scotts House of Gucci tells the story of Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga) marrying the Gucci family and how her ambition unraveled the namesake, ultimately leading to the murder of Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver). The film, which also stars Paolo Gucci (Jared Leto) as the family’s black sheep, quickly went viral after the trailer showed a scene in which Gaga, the foamy voice with a strong Italian accent, did the sign of the cross and says: Father, son and Maison Gucci.

Adam Driver as Maurizio Gucci and Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani in “House of Gucci”. Fabio Lovino / MGM

Since its release, the film has received almost universal acclaim for the performances of the actors, most notably those of Driver, Leto and Gaga. But it seems that the Italian accent was the real star of the film; it sparked praise, derision, memes, stand-alone profiles and relentless questioning.

If I’m being honest I feel like it’s amazing that I’ve been working on my accent for so long, and been in character for so long, Gaga told the New York Times in November. The pop star later said staying in character was like muscle memory, adding: not practiced it so much. How could I turn it off?

This commitment, according to some accent coaches, has paid off. Garrett Strommen, who runs a Los Angeles-based business that offers language lessons and dialect coaching, said Slate that Gaga transmitted an Italian spirit and nailed the best speak Italian. And while Leto exaggerated some consonants that made him sound more Italian, Strommen said, Driver was much less consistent with his vowels.

Its ranking? Worst to best, Strommen said: Jeremy Irons, Driver and then a tie between Al Pacino, Gaga and Leto.

Actor: Kristen stewart

Movie: “Spencer”

Personage: princess diana

Accent: British

Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in Pablo Larrans Spencer is arguably the most compelling film performance of this year. The biopic follows the events that led to Diana’s decision to leave the British Royal Family. In Spencer, Stewart’s silence and acting ways are just as devastating as his muffled and huffed intonations. Stewart’s familiar American twang is gone. In its place: Diana’s distinctive British accent.

Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in “Spencer”. Courtesy of Pablo Larrain

Stewart explained in early interviews that she worked a lot with dialect trainer William Conacher to mimic and perfect the princess accent. The accent is intimidating as hell, Stewart says InStyle in October 2020. People know that voice, and it is so, so distinct and special. I’m working on it now and already have my dialect coach, she said, adding that she looked at several bios to prepare for the role.

While Diana fans were initially skeptical of Stewarts’ casting, those concerns were quickly assuaged when Spencer hit theaters with many critics praising her as a favorite for the Best Actress Oscar.

In November, Stewart told Howard Stern on her radio show that she was so attached to accent that she developed a temporomandibular joint disorder, two weeks before filming.

I’ve been rubbing my jaw all day, and the day we started spinning, it opened up. I wasn’t even obsessed with my jawbone; I was so overwhelmed by the experience. I just knew it was going to work, she said. At some point my mouth will open. It must. It must !

Actor: Kate winslet

To show: “Easttown Mare”

Personage: Sheehan mare

Accent: Philadelphia area

In a 2014 New York Times Editorial, writer Daniel Nester called the Philadelphia regional accent arguably the most distinctive and least imitable accent in North America. Unless, of course, you’re Kate Winslet.

In the HBO limited series Mare of Easttown, Winslet stars as Mare Sheehan, a detective investigating the murder of a teenage girl in a fictional town in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, an area best known for her thick and distinctive Delco accent. In Philadelphia, or filelfia, people eat struberries, not strawberries. They are cheering on the Iggles, not the Eagles. And, as Winslet mentions, about 11 minutes after the first episode of the hit drama begins, people are drinking wood, not water.

However, mastering the Delco accent was not without challenges, Winslet said. The prolific actor told the Los Angeles Times in April that accent is absolutely among the two most difficult dialects I’ve ever done. Learning any dialect requires an actor to make it go away, she said. So it’s not like a voice that you hear the actor do. It simply evaporates. It’s something that I really have to work on every day.

Winslet added that she worked with her longtime dialect trainer, Susan Hegarty, who said the Delco accent was the only accent. [Winslet has] never did that made him throw things away. But for all the trials and tribulations Winslet has endured, the accent nerd, Hegarty said, has a mind like a steel trap and can absorb information without it disturbing his focus as a character.

On the Internet, fans admired how the actor attempted the task of Sisyphus to master the Delco accent. Like a Twitter user well summarized: Kate Winslet is fantastic, even when she struggles a little with the DelCo accent.

Actor: Nicole kidman

To show: “Nine Perfect Strangers”

Personage: Macha Dmitrichenko

Accent: Russian American

Nicole Kidman never broke up her character while filming Hulus Nine Perfect Strangers. In the miniseries, based on the novel of the same name by Liane Moriarty, Kidman portrays Masha Dmitrichenko, a Russian wellness host who uses unconventional methods to help a group of nine at her exclusive resort, Tranquillum House.

Nicole Kidman as Masha in “Nine Perfect Strangers”. Vince Valitutti / HULU

In August, during a Panel of the Association of Television Critics, Kidman joked that she was crazy on set, adding that she was so committed to the role that she would completely ignore anyone who called her by her first name.

I would only respond like Masha, she said. I wanted a very calm healing energy to flow all the time so I remember going to people and sort of putting my hand on their hearts, holding their hands, they were talking to me or using my name Nicole when I was ignored them completely.

The Oscar winning actor said it’s the only way for me to communicate with people. Otherwise, she said, she felt like she would put on a performance.

Like the Hulu miniseries itself, Kidman’s accent has met with mixed reviews from critics and fans alike. It’s a hallmark of his acting, Mia Mercado written in The Cut, a little Easter egg that sounds like it has two accents in its mouth each fighting for airtime.

Actor: Benedict Cumberbatch

Movie: “The power of the dog”

Personage: Phil burbank

Accent: american english

Like Kidman, Benedict Cumberbatch is religiously committed to his character in Jane Campions’ Power of the Dog. The Western drama follows herding brothers Phil (Cumberbatch) and George Burbank (Jesse Plemons) in Montana in the early part of the 20th century as they meet a mother (Kirsten Dunst) and son (Kodi Smit-McPhee).

Benedict Cumberbatch as Phil Burbank in “The Power of the Dog”. Netflix

For his critically acclaimed role, Cumberbatch says Variety it became a complete acting game, never breaking with his character or his surly accent of the American West. He even learned to castrate bulls and play the banjo.

Everything you see in the movie I’ve learned, he says. Learned is a big word. I did it and I lived it. I did everything you see in the movie.

This is not the first time that the English actor has demonstrated an impressive mastery of American speech. In 2016, commotion ranked five of Cumberbatchs’ American onscreen accents throughout his career, placing his lead role (and voice) in Doctor Strange at the top of the list.