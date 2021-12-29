French bulldog stolen from West Hollywood man in brutal attack

Robert Marinelli sensed danger when a man approached him early Tuesday while walking his French Bulldog near West Hollywood.

Marinelli bent down to pick up his dog, Luca, and run away, but he was hit or pushed. The assailant, a man who Marinelli said appeared to be in his 20s, grabbed Luca and jumped out of the passenger side of a waiting black sedan parked near Shoreham and Wetherly Drives, a quiet stretch north of Sunset Boulevard.

When Marinelli rushed after the man and tried to reach into the car to get 8-year-old Luca out of his grip, he said the thief slammed the door, briefly grabbing Marinellis’ jacket.

The interior designer was dragged around 200 meters by the fast vehicle, he said. He was left bloodied and shaken, his phone smashed. And Luca was gone.

Anyone who has a dog understands the dog is like my son, Marinelli said as he recovered from Wednesday’s attack after spending six hours in the emergency room. He basically stole my kid.

Marinelli is the latest victim in a series of violent heists targeting French Bulldogs, which can sell for a high price on the black market.

More famous still, a pair of Lady Gagas French Bulldogs were kidnapped in Hollywood in February after her dog walker was shot in the chest. Earlier this month, another woman was robbed at gunpoint by her French Bulldog, Mona, not far from where dog walker Gagas was brazenly attacked. Several other dogs were stolen during the year.

Dogs are often sold quickly and prominently in places such as Hollywood Boulevard, Melrose Avenue and the Venice Beach Boardwalk, according to Tim Talman, an officer in the Hollywood Division of the Los Angeles Police Department.

Authorities monitored these areas throughout Tuesday to see if Luca showed up, but he was not recovered, said Talman, who called the Locate Luca project.

It was something very blatant, said Talman, adding: In this case, the victim was… I would say, lucky enough to be alive.

Although part of the attack was unclear, Marinelli said he believed the man who grabbed Luca was dressed in black with what looked like a red down vest. He said the perpetrator was of average build and height and wore a mask. It seemed that a thin woman was driving the car.

The car was parked in a way that blocked the road, Marinelli said, and he believes the attackers were waiting for him as he turned left onto Shoreham.

Video of the attack published by ABC-TV Channel 7 shows Marinelli being dragged to the ground by a fast-moving car before being released and rolling onto the sidewalk several times.

From my lower back down to my leg, the skin was torn off, he said. Looks like I have third degree burns on my body.

Talman said he hoped Luca would show up. The fawn-colored dog with a black mask lost a toe on his right front paw to cancer, making him easily identifiable. He also has a microchip that will send an alert if he is taken to a vet.

Marinelli is also offering a $ 10,000 reward for his dog, which he described as the love of my life. Because Luca is relatively old and suffers from medical conditions, Marinelli believes the reward will outweigh any black market price.

Lady Gaga offered a reward of $ 500,000 for the return of two of her three dogs, which were stolen in February. A woman who eventually turned the animals over to police and was arrested in connection with their theft.

Talman said French Bulldogs are typically sold for between $ 3,000 and $ 5,000 on the street.

We really, really want the dog back, said Marinelli.