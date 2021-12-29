Henry Dyne mocks crisis actor’s calls with new Instagram bio





After Henry Dyne appeared in a BBC News Covid-19 report, some Twitter users delved into a bizarre theory that claimed his battle with the virus was an act. The viral video called Henry a crisis actor, though this was fueled by an ironic Instagram biography that unwittingly placed Henry in the middle of a ridiculous social media frenzy. In the middle of the speech online, Henry Dyne responded to these false claims with an updated Instagram bio. Henry Dyne’s theories surface online Henry Dyne, 28, appeared on the BBC in July 2021 in an interview about his experience with the coronavirus, as he urged the public to get vaccinated. When the BBC interview surfaced online, theorists claimed that Henry was a crisis actor and could have been interviewed for another program. Amid the bizarre social media claims, Henry Dyne jokingly changed his Instagram biography to 1x Oscar-winning crisis actor in an attempt to poke fun at laughable theories. However, this only fueled more speculation and tricked another wave of gullible social media users into believing the crisis actor theory to be true. Dyne has since clarified the theories online, admitting that her Instagram bio was, and always has been, sarcasm. BBC interviewee changes her Instagram bio The BBC interviewee admitted calling himself an Oscar-winning crisis actor was just sarcasm due to online theories. Organic Dynes IG now reads: This bio is sarcasm, you conspiratorial jokes. but I’ll be your boss if you want me to. < style="display:block;padding-top:33.6387%;"/> Credit: @comedynewithme Instagram. An earlier version of the IG bio confirmed that it was still sarcasm, reading: HITC has contacted Henry Dyne for comment. The Falls | Official trailer | Netflix < style="display:block;padding-top:56.2500%;"/> BridTV 7507 The Falls | Official trailer | Netflix https://i.ytimg.com/vi/mJ_ICkOU9OU/hqdefault.jpg 932357 932357 center 13872 In other news, Jhay Cortez and Rauw Alejandro feud reignited by ENTERRAUW track

