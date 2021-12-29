New York restaurants that stepped up efforts for their communities in 2021





Welcome to Year in Eater 2021, Eaters annual ritual to praise the past 12 months thanks to contributions from the best food writers in town. For the final week of 2021, Eater NY will be posting questions to the New York City restaurant scene daily for the past year, with answers from those who know it best: Eater’s editors and friends. by Eater. Now: Was there a particular restaurant that you think has really helped your local community? How did they do it? Mahira Rivers, food journalist: Honestly, Cuomo said it all: all restaurants are essential. Everyone who has run their restaurant this year has really stepped up. John deBary, beverage expert, co-founder of Community Foundation of Catering Workers: Ursula, for providing a safe queer space in an industry that is often not safe for LGBTQIA + people. Ditto for KIT. Ryan Sutton, Chief Food Critic, Eater NY: I love to write as much as I can about my Hells Kitchen neighborhood, but I’m always overwhelmed by what Hunky Dory and Claire Sprouse have done for Crown Heights and the restaurant community at large. there was a cuban a dancing parties. There were too many pop-ups to count (Cambodian, Texan, Filipino). There were comedy shows. There was a general store. There were some great cocktails and food. Hunky Dory felt like the paradigm of an honest neighborhood restaurant. I’m so sad it’s gone. Talia Baiocchi, editor-in-chief, Punch: Claire Sprouse and Hunky Dory have truly been a silver lining for the past 20 months. His idea of ​​what a bar / restaurant can be for his community, especially a struggling community, has had a huge impact on how bar owners think about the purpose of their spaces, how they treat their employees, the environment, and the way (and why) to engage in local politics. Note: Some answers have been edited for clarity and brevity.

