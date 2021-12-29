Disney World water park reopens after close to two years of coronavirus shutdown





FILE – Mickey and Minnie Mouse perform in a parade as they pass Cinderella’s Castle at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom theme park in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. On Wednesday, January 15, 2020 (AP Photo / John Raoux, File)

(The hill) – Walt Disney World theme park announced on Tuesday that it will reopen its Typhoon Lagoon water park on Sunday after nearly two years of the park’s closure, according to the Associated Press. Typhoon Lagoon, as well as Disney’s Blizzard Beach, were closed in March 2020 at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The theme park reopened its main facilities in the summer of 2020, but the water park remained closed as a precaution. “Due to this unprecedented pandemic and in accordance with guidelines provided by health experts and government officials, Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort will remain closed until further notice. ” Disney spoke of the continued shutdown at the time. The best places to live in Alabama

The theme park also plans to continue paying employees during the shutdown. With Typhoon Lagoon reopening, visitors will be able to enjoy its lazy river, wave pool and roller coaster, AP reported. The reopening comes amid a wave of nationwide coronavirus cases as the omicron variant has taken hold. The United States on Tuesday set a new daily high for the number of infections with 441,278 new cases.

