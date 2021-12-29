BTS’s J-Hope sets a thirst trap for Kim Namjoon fans, Selena Gomez’s new tattoo grabs attention and more





BTS fans got a nice surprise this winter when J-Hope posted a candid and super sexy pic of Kim Namjoon, aka BTS frontman RM. He’s been trending all day in the world after that click of him in a white waistcoat. We mean that’s the best view of him in a white vest. On the other hand, SUGA is in the news after a Korean comedian revealed his daughter passed out after seeing her father with rapper BTS in a sauna in Seoul. Selena Gomez fans finally got a full preview of the gorgeous new back tattoo. Here is a preview Also Read – BTS: SUGA left in SHOCK after comedian Park’s daughter Myung Soo passed out on seeing him BTS’s J-Hope sets a thirst trap for RM fans

BTS rapper J-Hope is surely the Insta king of the group when it comes to his posts. Today he posted a candid photo of BTS frontman RM on his social media account. In the photo, Kim Namjoon can be seen in a Ralph Owens tank, which looks like a ganjee. You can imagine what happened next. Fans have gone gaga as this is by far the best view of Reinforced Namjoon. The outfit gave us a never-before-seen view of his chest, biceps and broad shoulders. BTS leader’s cute dimples are like an added treat. The heat created a pandemonium on Twitter and we cannot thank Jung Hoseok enough for this gift. Also Read – BTS V’s Birthday Celebrations Get BIGGER; MAJOR radio broadcasts planned to mark the occasion Read More: BTS: J-Hope Gives Perfect Pre-New Years Gift To ARMY, Shares Hot And Cute UNSEEN Photo Of Leader RM Also read – BTS: After Suga, RM and Jin also personally share health updates; try to calm the ARMY Korean Actress Daughter Passes Out On Seeing BTS SUGA

BTS’s SUGA is often teased that he should be prosecuted for being such a “dangerous man.” Well, it turns out that the daughter of a seasoned Korean comedian passed out when she saw him in a sauna in Seoul. It appears SUGA met Park Myung Soo in a sauna and introduced himself. The two exchanged pleasantries and he took the Daechwita hitmaker to meet his daughter who was waiting in the lobby. The girl was shocked to see him, and he also got a huge surprise. Read more: BTS: SUGA left in SHOCK after comedian Park’s daughter Myung Soo passed out upon seeing him Selena Gomez’s New Tattoo Gets Attention

Selena Gomez fans were eager to see her new tattoo. Finally, her tattoo artist Bang Bang from New York shared the photo of the watercolor dripping rose. The singer is now busy filming the second season of the critically successful Only Murders in the Building. She also got a nod for the best actress award. Take a look at the tattoo … So it was the trendy Hollywood news of the day! Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

