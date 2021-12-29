What to watch on New Years Eve: movies, TV shows, live events





Start with a pair of NYC roaming movies. Little fugitive (1953) is a rambling fable about a boy who leaves home to spend the day exploring Coney Island. Downtown 81, filmed in the early 80s but released in 2000, features Jean-Michel Basquiat as an artist wandering the streets of Lower Manhattan, where he meets some legends of New York from the early 80s. Yes, it’s Debbie Harry in fairy princess. Or try two films that reflect on what it means to be young and self-righteous. In Brother to brother (2004), the character of Anthony Mackies develops a friendship with another black gay artist whose life was shaped by the Harlem Renaissance. In the dry comedy of Noah Baumbach Francoise Ha (2013), Greta Gerwig embodies a young dancer struggling with ambition, friendship and elusive happiness, à la Manhattan. A family watch Lego Masters is a family-friendly reality TV contest, streaming on Hulu, in which teams of two are invited to create artistically fantastic and architecturally demanding Lego structures. Kids will have fun with how Lego are transformed into wearable hats, cuddly animals and explosive vehicles. Adults, especially those who grew up as Lego builders, will appreciate the engineering skills required for structures to withstand high winds and even tremors. Expect creative and thrilling entertainment no matter the episode, especially with the charming goofball Will Arnett as the host. Be nostalgic Head toward IMDb TV to watch All in the Family, the CBS sitcom that ran from 1971-79. When Archie, Edith, and their neighbors in Queens argue over race, feminism and politics, resentment rings a bell today’s headlines. Season 2 features several very funny episodes, including Sammys Visit, in which Sammy Davis Jr. gives Archie a memorable kiss. For a darker day of retro TV, tune in Decades for a three-day Twilight Zone marathon from New Years Eve. The Friday show features two of the show’s best episodes: The After Hours, about a woman wandering through a strange department store, and The Monsters Are Due on Maple Street, about a neighborhood that becomes paranoid in the middle. of a possible alien invasion.

