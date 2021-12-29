American Reality TV Star Paris Hilton Launches Metaverse Business





Paris Hilton commands up to $ 1 million a night as a famous DJ, entertaining revelers at clubs in China, Dubai and on the Spanish holiday island of Ibiza. This New Years Eve, she’ll be playing an electronic set for revelers passing through a different kind of venue than her virtual island on Roblox. Hilton has created an island in the online virtual world, dubbed Paris World, where visitors can explore digital replicas of his Beverly Hills estate and dog mansion, stroll on a walk inspired by the carnival wedding celebration. neon show that she and her husband Carter Reum hosted earlier this year at the Santa Monica Pier in California and explore the island in a luxury sports car or Sunray yacht. Like other virtual hangouts, Paris World will collect small payments for purchasing virtual clothing or booking a jet ski ride. “For me, the metaverse is a place where you can do whatever you can do in real life in the digital world,” said Hilton, who has worked to create aspects of his globetrotting life for fans. . “Not everyone experiences this so this is what we have been working on together over the past year giving them all my inspirations of what I want in this world.” Hilton, 40, joins a group of celebrities and brands rushing to embrace the metaverse, a broad term for a persistent virtual world. Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg popularized the term this year, renaming the company Meta to emphasize the metaverse’s central role in the company’s future. Brands such as Tommy Hilfiger have launched a digital ready-to-wear line for Roblox avatars. Nike opened a virtual world called Nikeland in November, where visitors can play dodge ball with friends, don a pair of virtual Air Force 1 sneakers, and earn medals. Rappers Lil Nas X and Travis Scott also put on concerts last year for millions of virtual viewers. For the socialite and reality TV star turned entrepreneur, Paris World is the latest venture launched by her new media company, 11:11 Media. She and media veteran Bruce Gersh aim to capitalize on the burgeoning designer economy, in which celebrities like LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers leverage their influence to produce movies, TV shows and podcasts, do brand marketing and sell merchandise. Hilton is best known for the reality show “The Simple Life”, in which she and socialite celebrity Nicole Richie ditched their limos to travel to America on a Greyhound bus. Hilton says the stupid blonde act was role play: “I was always in the game, but I knew exactly what I was doing. Behind the scenes, I was building a brand.” She leveraged the notoriety of her gossip pages across 19 different consumer product lines including perfumes, clothing, lingerie, cosmetics, sunglasses, shoes, handbags and jewelry. , which together generated an estimated $ 4 billion in revenue over the past decade, the company revealed. Investment bank Reum’s husband introduced Hilton to Gersh, a former Walt Disney Co. and Time Inc. executive, to build a media business around one of the original pop culture influencers. Since those early discussions, 11:11 Media has launched “This Is Paris”, a podcast in which she talks candidly about her family and friends, and a pair of reality TV series, “Cooking With Paris” on Netflix and “Paris In Love, about her engagement and her marriage to Reum. Hilton has also harnessed the non-fungible token craze, working with designer Blake Kathryn to sell three unique digital art pieces, one of which cost more than $ 1.1 million, according to the platform. Nifty Gateway online auction. “The last piece of the digital space is the metaverse,” Gersh said. “We believe there is a real opportunity for Paris to influence, even at a younger level than its main client. We have built a fantasy, whimsical world that we think its fans and new fans will love.”

Sabah’s Daily Newsletter Keep up to date with what is happening in Turkey, its region and the world.

SIGN ME UP You can unsubscribe anytime. By signing up, you agree to our terms of service and privacy policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google privacy policy and terms of service apply.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailysabah.com/life/us-reality-tv-star-paris-hilton-launches-metaverse-business/news The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos