Nashville’s restaurant experts name their best meals of 2021





Welcome to the Year in Eater 2021 an annual tradition that looks back on the ups, downs and intermediates of the Nashville restaurant scene. Today, a few Nashville writers, editors and culinary chefs are sharing their best restaurant meals of 2021. What was your best restaurant meal in 2021? Delia jo ramsey, Nashville Eater editor: I remember fondly my first meals at the Continental and on the Locust terrace. Both the food and the service were stellar. But I will say that there was only one meal that made me cry in 2021. I lost my taste and my smell (not because of Covid like so many others, but because of (brain injury from an accident) for about six weeks, and doctors couldn’t promise he would ever come back. I still don’t have a smell, but one morning with my dad in Alabama back in Nashville, I bit into a Cajun chicken cookie from the fast food chain Bojangles (it was, and rightly so, topped with chili cheese), and when I said it tasted good and realized I could taste it again for the first time in 6 weeks, I most certainly cried. What a whirlwind of another crazy year, but I’m so grateful that it ended with my ability to taste again. Ellen Fort, editor-in-chief and culinary editor at Saveur Magazine, former editor-in-chief of SF Eater: My second meal at the Continental was truly exceptional. It was a few months after the first one (the day after it opened) and it was fascinating to see how the team had tweaked and perfected their style of service and menu items. Everything was amazing, from cocktails to dessert (their dessert program is one of the best in town). Nancy Vienneau, food journalist, Nashville Lifestyle Magazine: Chefs Rosie Food + Wine and husband-wife team Andy Hayes and Beth Owens do a great job at their restaurant in Hendersonville (a spring dinner that included grilled octopus in mashed potatoes with chili pepper and Spanish olive oil, ricotta-stuffed ravioli with green ramp pesto surrounded by asparagus tips and English peas, and maple and sumac glazed pork belly with beets, sticks sugar, strawberries, strawberry budino). Close finalists were Locust and The Continental. Chris chamberlain, food writer at Nashville scene, Looks like Nashville, and other publications: Carne Mare shortly after it opened. The combination of service, culinary drama and very friendly and knowledgeable wine service that made every dish a treat was exceptional. Jackie Gutierrez-Jones, food and drink writer at Nashville Eater, Lifestyles in Nashville, Free time, Planet alone: The Continental hands down. The old-fashioned Mad Men decor, the traveling carts elegantly adorned with gorgeous slabs of prime rib and patties, and the revealing martinis and cocktails, every detail shines on its own, but together? It is a magnificent culinary opus. Andy little, executive chef at Josephine and James Beard semi-finalist: Bastion.

