Alex Rodriguez compliments his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis | Entertainment
Alex Rodriguez praised his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis for making co-parenting their two daughters a dream.
The former couple married between 2002 and 2008 and are parents to teenage girls Natasha, 17, and Ella, 13.
And the 46-year-old retired baseball player – who was engaged to Jennifer Lopez, before the couple ended their relationship earlier this year – paid a rousing tribute to Cynthia on her 49th birthday ( 28.12.21).
The former Yankees star hailed Cynthia – who is now married to Angel Nicholas, with whom she has a daughter – as “a wonderful mother and a role model for our two incredible daughters.”
Next to the family photos he started: Today I’m celebrating someone very special in my life. Someone who continues to make a difference in my daughters lives every day and has my undying respect and admiration. A very happy birthday to you, Cynthia !!
You have always been a wonderful mother and a role model to our two amazing daughters. You always put their needs first and helped them grow into the strong young women they have become. “
The couple have 50/50 custody of their daughters, but Alex admitted that it sounded more like “100-100” as they live close to each other and have managed to “stay integrated and active” in life and the development of their daughters.
He added in the gushing Instagram post: “ I’ve always said when it comes to co-parenting I’m extremely lucky because most people only have 50-50 timeshare with their kids. With us it looks more like 100-100.
Living close by and working together despite busy schedules has allowed both of us to remain integral and active in the development of two young women whose future is limitless. And thank you in large part for that. Here’s to you on your special day, Cynthia. Thank you for giving me the two greatest gifts a man can have.
