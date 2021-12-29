2022 could ring wedding bells for these Bollywood couples

Previously, Bollywood celebrities normally did not disclose their privacy and especially their love life. But now with the new age actors that thing has changed. Many actors and actresses open up about relationships and love life. 2021 has been a year of industry marriages.

So let’s take a look at some popular couples, who have accepted their relationship in public and could get married in 2022.

Ali Afzal and Richa Chadda

This stunning couple started dating soon after their movie ‘Fukrey’ was released. Since then, they haven’t shied away from going public with the romance. They regularly post their love for each other on social media. The couple had to abandon their wedding plans in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic. Speaking to film critic Anupama ChoprasMovie companionportal, Ali said, “It’s been a year in turmoil for everyone and that’s why our celebrations have stalled. But we hope in the new year [2022]. We had anticipated when the second wave arrived, but again the second wave did. So we couldn’t.

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff

After years of denying romantic status, the couple finally made it official after their movie “Bhaagi 2”. Vacationing together to their weekly Sunday lunch date, they’ve been making no secret of their romance since. The rumors, however, had started since they appeared in the ‘Befikra’ music video.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora

This discreet couple had formalized their relationship with the adorable Instagram posts, even though they’ve been dating for a long time. Arjun Kapoor had previously opened up about marriage plans in an interview with the Bombay Times. He said, “Even though I come from a broken home, I believe in marriage. I see a lot of happy married couples around. I believe this is a good option to have. But that doesn’t mean you can take the plunge and go straight for it. Life must take you there. You have to discover things, appreciate the ups and downs of the relationship, and then see where it takes you.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani

It is said that this beautiful couple has been dating for two years. Although neither of them accepted the status of “more than a friend”, they were often seen together after the hit movie “Shehershah”. The couple were last seen at the airport leaving town together for New Years celebrations.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar

The cute, very loving couple started dating after meeting on the set of a show and soon enough began posting pictures online making their relationship official. Their appreciation and love for each other shines through their interaction on social media. The couple, however, have not commented on questions about the marriage, but they appear to be spending time with each other’s families.

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti and Pulkit have always been open about their love for each other. They have been together for two years after working together in their film ‘Pagalpanti’. The couple enjoy spending time with each other’s families. In an interview earlier this year, Kriti said she was only responsible to her parents for her wedding plans or beyond.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

Alia and Ranbir are the hottest couple of 2021. They’ve been dating since 2018 while working on their upcoming Ayan Mukherjee film, “Brahmastra”. They remained low key until 2020 when Alia started posting adorable photos on Instagram and in an interview Ranbir even called Alia his girlfriend and explained how they would have been married without the pandemic.

These are the couples in our industry who in no way hide their love for their partners. For some, the wedding bells might ring sooner than you think. We wish them the best!