New requests for investigation against actor Dileep





The crime was also allegedly filmed by the accused. Kochi, Kerala: Women in Cinema Collective, an organization that works for women in the Malayalam film industry, called for action by law enforcement in Kerala over recent statements made by director Balachandra Kumar against accused actor Dileep in the 2017 case of kidnapping and sexual acts of a Kerala actor assault case, which is currently under investigation. Balachandra Kumar had filed a complaint on November 25 with the Kerala Chief Minister’s Office, making scathing allegations against Dileep, stating that he was an eyewitness to the accused Pulsar Sunni seen at the home of accused actor Dileep. The complainant also alleges that Dileep saw a video recording of the sexual assault of the kidnapped actress with a group of other people and also provided excerpts from audio conversations recorded at Dileep’s home, including alleged attempts to influence key witnesses. The prosecution on Wednesday asked the court to continue investigating the case based on Balachandra Kumar’s scathing allegations and revelations. Mr Kumar also alleged that he was repeatedly asked not to mention seeing Pulsar Sunni with Dileep. In the complaint filed with the Office of the Chief Minister, the complainant sought protection from the police for the safety of his life and that of his family. A month after the complaint filed with the Chief Minister’s office, Balachandra Kumar began speaking to the media. An actress was reportedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted on her way to Kochi for work in February 2017. The crime was also reportedly filmed by the accused. Malayalam movie star Dileep, the eighth accused in the case, was arrested in July 2017 and released on bail two months later. He was charged with conspiracy to kidnap and assault the actress inside his car. “Are our state’s law enforcement mechanisms examining this key testimony from Mr. Balachandra Kumar that recently came out in the media?” Do the actions alleged in the interview constitute illegal actions such as bribery and / or witness intimidation? ”The recent statement from Women In Cinema Collective states. Questioning the mainstream media’s lack of attention to the director’s statements, the collective also said: “Time and time again, in this excruciating fight for justice, many questions like this need to be asked and answered in order to learn the truth. truth. The statement also requests that police protection be granted to the director on the basis of the request he made and signs with the hashtag “#Avalkoppam” – translated as “with her”.

