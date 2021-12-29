Taiwanese actors Zhang Ting and Lin Ruiyang caught in so-called pyramid scheme as Chinese regulator freezes $ 94 million in assets

Cosmetics and skin care products company founded by married Taiwanese actors Zhang Ting and Lin Ruiyang has seen assets worth 600 million yuan ($ 94 million) frozen due to investigation by the regulator of the Chinese market on a so-called pyramid scheme.

The market regulator in Shijiazhuang, the capital of northern China’s Hebei Province, said it had received several reports of an alleged pyramid scheme involving Shanghai Dowell Trading, according to a letter circulated widely on Chinese social media platforms Tuesday. .

“Due to its use of financial institutions to transfer or conceal funds involved in pyramid schemes, the administration has requested the People’s Court to take conservation measures under the law, and the case is currently being made. subject to further investigation, “said the letter dated last week. .

Do you have questions on the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP knowledge, our new curated content platform with explanations, FAQs, analysis and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team.

Shanghai Dowell Trading responded on Wednesday and said it was “a legally operating company that has always followed government guidelines, adhered to the legal operation and paid taxes according to the law.” .

“We are very grateful to the Administration for Market Regulation of Shijiazhuang Yuhua District for guiding our business to verify the risk; at present, the business is operating normally. Our business will actively cooperate with relevant departments. the statement said on the company’s Twitter. -like Weibo account.

Shanghai Dowell Trading, which was founded in 1996, is the primary operator of cosmetics and skin care brand TST Tin’Secret, which names Taiwanese model actress Lin Chi-ling as its spokesperson.

Chinese actor Xu Zheng is also a former shareholder, while several famous Chinese stars have posted photos on social media using the brand’s masks.

The story continues

The Taiwan Affairs Office within the Chinese State Council said at a regular press conference on Wednesday that the trade incident had nothing to do with cross-Strait relations.

Taiwanese model actress Lin Chi-ling is listed as a spokesperson for TST Tin’Secret. Photo: Document alt = Taiwanese model actress Lin Chi-ling is listed as a spokesperson for TST Tin’Secret. Photo: Document>

“I would like to stress that anyone who runs or sets up a business on the mainland must first and foremost abide by the law and regulations,” Taiwan Affairs Bureau spokesperson Ma Xiaoguang said.

Lin made a name for himself playing in Chinese TV series Fantasies behind the pearly curtains in the 1970s, while Zhang was featured in the Legendary Lung Dog Television series in 1991.

Pyramid schemes, which are illegal in China as in many other countries, are companies that hire people whose job it is to enroll others in the system rather than sell a specific product or service.

The business model means that only a few people at the top of the pyramid make money, while the large number at the bottom will make little or no return on their investment.

Taiwanese actors Zhang Ting and Lin Ruiyang founded Shanghai Dowell Trading in 1996. Photo: Weibo alt = Taiwanese actors Zhang Ting and Lin Ruiyang founded Shanghai Dowell Trading in 1996. Photo: Weibo>

They are similar to multilevel marketing in terms of structure, but do not involve a specific product.

From 2016, the Beijing Youth Daily The journal reported several cases of skin irritation and acne caused by face masks. The “China Consumer Reports” newspaper also featured cases of skin damage caused by the products as one of its annual cases for International Consumer Rights Day in 2017.

Li Xu, the founder of the Chinese civil society organization “Li Xu’s anti-multi-level marketing team”, said that Shanghai Dowell Trading uses three typical characteristics of a pyramid scheme, namely the need to pay membership fees, the number of people involved and the method of payment.

The correlation between agent salaries and the size of their teams means that the more members people bring in, the more commissions they get, he added.

Li said traditional pyramid schemes are based on pure cash flow and are more likely to raise funds on behalf of investment, which is different from current pyramid micronet companies that own legitimate businesses and products.

“They have legitimate companies as their cover and will even have celebrity backing, but it’s still a pyramid scheme in nature,” Li said.

Shanghai Dowell Trading was recognized for making the highest annual tax payment in Shanghai’s Qingpu District in 2017 and 2018, with the company claiming to have paid 2.1 billion yuan ($ 330 million) in taxes in 2018 alone.

This article was originally published in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice on China and Asia for over a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP application or visit the SCMP Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright 2021 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Copyright (c) 2021. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.