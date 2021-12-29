House of Gucci puts Lady Gaga in Oscar contention as femme fatale behind Maurizio Gucci’s assassination

“I don’t see myself as a particularly ethical person, but I’m fair,” says Lady Gaga as Patrizia Gucci, née Reggiani, in Ridley Scott’s frothy, star-studded dramatization of the decline of the Gucci dynasty.

Searching for Oscar gold following her A Star Is Born nomination, Gaga captivates as the glamorous femme fatale at the center of the film: The real Reggiani is infamous for commissioning ex-husband Maurizio Gucci’s hit, the the last of his family to preside over the eponymous fashion house, channeled here by Adam Driver who would see him shot dead in front of his Milan office on March 27, 1995.

The murder is an act that would be called fairly unfair by any bar of Reggiani’s, apparently. (On the fateful day, she made a one-word entry in her diary: “PARADEISOS,” she said, in all caps Greek for “paradise.”)

When she was released from prison, a reporter asked Reggiani why she had hired a hitman. My eyesight is not that good. I didn't want to miss it, she said.

But Reggiani, who still considers himself “the most Gucci of all”, isn’t the only member of the well-heeled clan who behaved like he was above the law a little tax evasion never hurt anyone, right? And if the carabinieri knock on the door, all you have to do is rush to the area of ​​Saint-Moritz, where Swiss law prohibits extradition for financial crimes.

Patrizia isn’t the only Gucci to have betrayed theirs either: it was a family pitted against itself throughout the 1980s. As Sara Gay Forden recounted in The House of Gucci, The non-fiction from which the film was adapted, society during this period was defined by secret alliances forged and ruthlessly dissolved between fathers, sons and cousins.

By trying to take control of this empire built on modest leather goods and moccasins which is now celebrating its 100 years, no longer a family business but a subsidiary of a French multinational more than one Gucci would spend time behind bars.

Seduction is a big part of the movie. Maurizio is seduced by Patrizia, then seduced by power and then by pride, "Driver (pictured) said in press notes.

Forden’s book quotes a prime quote from Jenny Gucci, the embittered ex-wife of Maurizio Paolo’s cousin: “What to understand about Gucci,” she sniped, “is that they are all completely crazy, incredibly manipulative and not very smart. “

Pass the popcorn.

Ignoring The Last Duel, the boring medieval #MeToo tale released by the director in 2021, House of Gucci returns to All the Money in the World from 2017, also about a woman forced into a fight with the dysfunctional ultra-rich family. that she married in.

But Gucci, which encapsulates nearly two decades of slightly rigged history in its 158 minutes, deliciously comes close to the camp where Scott’s Getty saga was austere.

Slipping through countless lavish interiors from Milan to New York, Gaga and her co-stars in addition to Driver, there’s Jared Leto as Paolo, Al Pacino as Maurizio’s uncle, Aldo and Jeremy Irons as his daddy Rodolfo express their feelings by throwing platters of carpaccio. or pissing on silk scarves; they treat beards in a tangy English with an Italian flavor.

"[Reggiani] was a stranger and a woman in a man's world. As many women know, their power can often go unnoticed, Gaga said in press notes.

Gaga brings the most conviction in terms of accent, Driver the least, but he does pretty much both because it matches the shyness of his character, the straight man in the story, and because he makes such a lovely Poindexter.

Playing the dumbest and most daring of the bunch, Leto proudly sports a bald cap and a berry-toned corduroy safari-style suit. If it’s no surprise that the Peacock Method actor turns out to be the biggest ham of the bunch (by the way, Pacino), then it’s a total surprise to this writer, at least that he’s shipping his role with such comical aplomb.

In the script by Becky Johnston and Roberto Bentivegna, Leto rolls many of the film’s best (read: dumbest) lines in his mouth, infusing them with a blast and catchy musicality. “My bladder may be full, but my dreams are even more so,” he says, upset that those close to him do not recognize his “gift” for design.

Paolo’s vision of mixing pastels with browns made him an outcast in an era when the Gucci aesthetic was all about conservative elegance. (It’s towards the end of the film that the revolution arrives in the form of Tom Ford, played here by Reeve Carney, and his iconic sexed 1995 collection.)

"I discovered so many little nuggets on [the Guccis] that I did not know, such as Paolosobsession with pigeons, Bentivegna said in press notes.

Patrizia’s sartorial sense also sets her apart: like a sultry Fran Drescher, she’s often the lady in red when everyone is wearing tan (or navy, or cream). But just as ambitious as any of Gucci’s men, and cooler, she manages, for a time, to arm her status as an outsider.

Her difference to Maurizio’s stifling social background is what initially draws her to her: It can’t happen that the Gucci heir is mistaken for the bartender at a party.

Of course, Patrizia ultimately aspires to be accepted into the fold. As Maurizio’s new wife, she urges him to be more and more active in the business, from Lady Macbeth to her reluctant Thane, and works hard to endow herself with members of her new extended family by gathering the information. that it will use to fuel existing quarrels. .

Scott was convinced that Gaga was the only person to bring Reggiani to life. He describes it in press notes as "a real engine of creativity".

It is when Maurizio rejects her that his intrigues, allowed by Pina, the psychic psychic of Salma Hayek, go into a murderous gear.

Juggling these internal relationships, Scott’s film, much like Paolo, isn’t always as sleek or as slender as it thinks itself.

The rhythm and periodization sometimes seem shifted; the choice of music ranges from uninspired to distracting. (George Michael’s faith, for example, is not suitable for walking down the aisle, while an Italian cover of Caterina Caselli’s I’m a Believer unfortunately only evokes memories of Shrek.)

With a few minor modifications, House of Gucci could have been a stumbling block. Guess it’s still, in its own way, wobbly and I think Paolo Gucci looks pretty striking in that pink corduroy, right?

House of Gucci is in theaters from January 1.

