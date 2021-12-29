Culture 2021 year in review – The actor: Lauryn Redding, “Bloody Elle, what a year! “

Actress and writer Lauryn Redding reflects on the effect COVID-19 has had on the theater world and how she used that time to write her first nominated play Bloody Elle.

Take your mind back, if you will, to December 2019. (You feel there is a life, don’t you?)

I’m sitting, wrapping Christmas presents with headphones in my digs in Blackheath, south London. I was living in Manchester but after landing a job in the theater in London for most of 2020, I decided to leave my comfortable flat and be a ‘nomad’ for the year – while saving money. money and reliving London life a bit.

In my headphones – on loop – I have the lines of “Bottom” from A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

I had participated in two Shakespeare productions which would be performed at Wilton’s Music Hall in London in 2020. I was to play Lady Macduff in “The Scottish Play” and Bottom in “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”.

The shows had been on tour before, meaning most of the cast were already rehearsed, so I had a much shorter rehearsal process than usual – only two weeks to be precise. Two weeks to learn two complete Shakespeare productions fully sung and danced.

That’s why the lines gnawed at my head over and over through my headphones: I needed to be out of the book from day one.

“I see their deceit; it’s to make a fool of me.

Cut to January 2020 – and that line rings true …

Hell of 2020

I never got to play Bottom.

After short rushed rehearsals, I sustained a bilateral knee injury during a fight streak on our second performance of “The Scottish Play” – which was also a press night.

I was removed from both shows, had major knee surgery, and was later diagnosed with PTSD. I spent the best part of the year getting back on my feet. Literally.

So the hell of 2020 started for me a few months before the rest of the world plummeted.

When March rolled around I saw the industry that I loved collapse from afar. I had lost my job for the foreseeable future due to injury, but seeing all of my friends and colleagues losing theirs too was impossible to see.

Shows pulled left, right and center, theaters shutting down, incredible talent forced out of the industry for good. All of this has been exacerbated by the UK government’s lack of financial support for the self-employed, which has created a real divide.

It really showed the true colors of our politicians and their lack of appreciation for what we all do. Being told to “retrain in cyber” was a kick in the gut.

Yet the real irony was that everyone in confinement turned to art. Live streaming of theater shows, Netflix series, podcasts, movies, music: the arts brought this hell to everyone, but we felt – especially in the theater – that we were being forgotten.

Find time to sit down and write

Now what do you do when you’re in a wheelchair, living with two suitcases, no base, watching your industry and your career slip through your fingers, I hear you ask?

I made a pact with myself; the day before my surgery, I vowed to use this forced downtime wisely and write.

They say it’s always darker before dawn. Well, during the darkest time, 2020 also gave me the greatest gift. As an actor, musician and writer, I never had the time to sit down and write.

I wrote “Bloody Elle” between pain relief doses, frozen peas, and physiotherapy exercises online. I wrote it in my most vulnerable state allowing me access to the emotions, the humor and the truth that I don’t think I would have succeeded without this adversity.

And writing it, in turn, has definitely saved my life.

I believed in it, as I guess all writers do when they put pen to paper, but it felt different to me; I believed in it because I had never seen anything like it.

I am a lesbian and have always been frustrated with the lack of gay female voices in theater and on screen. I find that lesbian intrigues are often staged, fetishized, presented as a “phase”, or just there for the male gaze. I wanted to write a story based on my experiences.

Bloody Elle is a beautifully brutal lesbian love story. It is a class conflict that befalls over the thickness and the thinness of the growth and exit in the working class of the north of England. These voices are rarely heard, but they count. Representation matters.

From paper to performance

I started to introduce Bloody Elle to theaters, directors and producers.

The very sexy silver lining of this COVID hell cloud was that many creatives were free to work. Normally, they would be booked months in advance – years in some cases!

I aimed high with whom I approached, and before I knew it, I had the most dreamy team on board.

Throughout my career, I had dreamed of working at Royal Stock Exchange in Manchester – but had so far never even dropped an audition. I got a call from Bryony Shanahan, the Royal Exchange Co-Artistic Director, asking if I wanted Bloody Elle to reopen the main stage in 2021. It’s safe to say I cried… and then, of course, I said yes.

The next step was to make sure I was fit enough to perform. Between rewrites, emails, zooms and recordings, I was in the gym every day, strengthening the muscles I had lost. I was talking to a therapist to control my PTSD as well. I was determined.

Reopening and courage for the future

On June 27, 2021, Bloody Elle reopened the Royal Exchange: a self-written, worker, queer one-woman show.

It lasted for a month, getting 5 star reviews and filling the (socially remote) auditorium.

The outpouring of love and gratitude from members of the audience was overwhelming – from parents thanking me for understanding their child better, to people thanking me for finally allowing them to be represented. Some people saw the show and then had the strength to go out with their family afterwards.

The future of Bloody Elle is bright. I’m currently in the recording studio preparing the soundtrack, and there are a lot of plans underway for a future tour and a theatrical tour in 2022, and a TV series.

I learned from my trip that nothing is impossible.

The pandemic started for me, sitting in a wheelchair, wondering if my industry would survive. I wonder if I will ever be able to do the job that I love – and for which I have sacrificed so much – again. I could have been defeated so easily.

But after some brutal determination (and a lot of love and support) the theater is back and so am I – and we’re heading into a very bright future.

Bloody Elle was nominated for Best Regional Production at the 2021 What’s On Stage Awards. Voting is open until January 21, 2022.Click herefollow Lauryn’s work, andClick herefor updates on Bloody Elle.