Salman Khan abandons the car, drives a car to Panvel. Watch | Bollywood

On Tuesday evening, Salman Khan was seen in the driver’s seat of a car in a crowded area, which appears to be close to his farm in Panvel. The actor appears to have been stationed at his farm for some time now.

In a video, shared by a fan account on Instagram, the actor was seen wearing black shorts and a blue T-shirt. The actor took off from the place with a few people seated with him in the car.

Salman was spotted in Panvel just days after celebrating his birthday with family and friends on the farm. The actor, who turned 56 on Monday, was seen cutting his birthday cake with his niece Ayat. She shares her birthday with the actor. Videos and photos from the farm also revealed the actor had a blast that night.

A day before his birthday, Salman was rushed to hospital after being bitten by a snake. He was released a few hours later. Later that night, he met with the media outside his farm to assure them and the fans that he was fine.

A snake had entered my farm, I took it out with a stick. Gradually he reached my hand. I then grabbed him to release him, that’s when he bit me three times. It was some sort of poisonous snake. I was hospitalized for 6 hours … I’m fine now, he told ANI.

My sister was pretty scared of the whole incident, but I befriended the snake and clicked on a photo before leaving it in the jungle. He must also have bit me because he was scared, Salman added.

Salman was last seen in Antim: The Final Truth. In the film, the actor starred alongside his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. The actor has Tiger 3 in the pipeline now.