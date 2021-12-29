Ice Cube responds after actor says he won $ 2,500 for Friday movie





Ice Cube sets the record straight after weak actor Faizon Love was accused of appearing in original Friday movie. On Wednesday (December 29), a Twitter user reposted a headline from an article where Faizon Love, the actor who played Big Worm in Friday, said he only earned $ 2,500 for starring in the cult classic film. The poster tried to use the rate as an example of Cube being a dirty businessman. “Yo, it’s crazy how @icecube acts like he’s for people and steals his own people all the time,” the person tweeted. “Pay ’em @FAIZONLOVE @christuckerreal #RipAjjohnson.” After hearing about the station, Ice Cube applauded. “I didn’t steal any fucking bodies,” replied the rap legend. “The 1995 Friday the movie cost $ 2.3 million to make. Shot in 20 days. Fazion worked 1 day, maybe 2. All the actors were paid to make the film. They could have just said “No”, but they didn’t. So I miss myself with this shit. “ Cube also responded to reports that Chris Tucker had not reprized his role in Next Friday because of money issues. “We were prepared to pay Chris Tucker $ 10-12 million to make Next Friday but he refused us for religious reasons, “Cube added.” He no longer wanted to swear or smoke weed in front of the camera. “ In the Hype Comedy Interview at the center of the commotion being done, Faizon was not upset by the rate he said he received for his memorable role. “See, it wasn’t really about the money back then,” Love said. “I have to say that I work, that I pay my rent, I am not in the streets doing bullshit.” Love said he turned down an offer of $ 5,000 to play in the Next Friday film and took a higher paying gig. Even still, Love has stated that he will not be on top of staring in the final proposed film in the franchise. “Now if I start over, they talk about the Last Friday so, oh yeah, I’m with it. Got a last check? says Love. “If Cube would say, ‘Faizon, there is no money. I need you to do this. I would have to do it in GP because it is this character that brought me into the heavy game. “ Faizon isn’t the first actor to reveal he received a small comparison amount for staring in the original. Friday movie. John Witherspoon said he only earned $ 5,000 for the first film before starring in the two follow-up films. The fourth and final film of the Friday the franchise has been around for over a decade. In 2019, Cube said he hoped to turn off Last Friday the next year. Over the summer, it was reported that Cube and Warner Bros. were at an impasse over the future of the franchise. See wild rap bullocks that will probably never get resolved Pusha-T and Drake, YG and 6ix9ine, and more.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.xxlmag.com/ice-cube-paid-faizon-love-2500-friday/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos