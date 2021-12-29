Mini-golf owner stunned after serving Hollywood star Tom Hardy





A business owner was “pissed off” when he came face to face with Hollywood star Tom Hardy. Andrew Smith said he was stunned when the beating heart of Hollywood visited his mini-golf course – and spoke about the weather. The 56-year-old said the actor bought him three drinks, including a double espresso, at Saltburn MiniGolf, Teesside Live reports. Andrew said: “I recognized him right away. I liked Peaky Blinders when he played Alfie Solomons and The Krays when he played the Kray brothers so I’m a bit of a fan. “I’m a 50 year old guy and I was a little pissed off, I couldn’t really concentrate. “We have a lot of footballers and coaches coming, but we’ve never had someone like that there!” Andrew said the A-lister, who also starred in the blockbusters Venom and Mad Max: Fury Road, visited his business just after 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 29. It is the latest sighting of the 44-year-old actor – married to actress Charlotte Riley – in his wife’s hometown of Teesside. Andrew said the star asked him about the sea and how cold it was, while he waited for his hot drink. Andrew, who has run the miniature golf course for five years, said: “I said ‘I don’t really know.’ “I said ‘probably about seven or eight degrees, that’s okay for a Hollywood superstar like you!’ “I think he wanted to go swimming! I was with him for five to six minutes while we served coffee. “He was a nice guy. He seemed like a really down to earth guy.” Andrew said he couldn’t resist asking the movie star for a quick photo. He added, “I knew my wife, like most people, is absolutely fascinated by this man. “She was pretty shocked, she couldn’t believe it at first, she was pretty excited. “It’s good for Saltburn to have someone of that status there. It was a pretty exciting day!” For more stories about where you live, visit InYourZone.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.walesonline.co.uk/news/uk-news/mini-golf-owner-stunned-after-22600525 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos