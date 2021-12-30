Review: Boba Fett’s book gives a Star Wars icon its own chapter

The enduring popularity of Boba Fett, a bit of an actor in the Star Wars cosmos, makes perfect sense. He was featured in The Empire Strikes Back not as a character but as a piece of pure, ingenious product design.

The impenetrable helmet with its dagger-shaped visor, the superheroic costume, the jet packs, the vertical spaceship slithering through the ether: it was a style jerk among the cheap plastic and laughable rubber that dressed up most of the characters on the screen. He looked fantastic, but he also looked real, and he was the closest visual analogue to the Flash Gordon series that inspired the films. In a film series that has become a merchiverse, the process of which is less like telling stories and more like putting products on shelves, Boba Fett was a natural commodity.

Four decades later, it was used to establish the Disney + streaming service. The popular series The Mandalorian was built around Fett’s iconography; the refusal of his protagonists to remove his helmet means that his character is embodied in his armor, in the indomitable and defensive that it represents.

Fett himself appeared in the second season of The Mandalorian, his first live-action role since appearing as a child in Attack of the Clones in 2002. And now, finally, he’s a star, topping. poster of his own seven-episode series, The Book by Boba Fett, which aired Wednesday on Disney +. Much of the same team, led by Jon Favreau, who produced The Mandalorian, and at the start of the first episode, he recognizes the centrality of costume design and production as bounty hunter Fett (Temuera Morrison) and his sidekick, Fennec Shand (Ming -Na Wen), ritualistically don their outfits like models preparing for the parade.