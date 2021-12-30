Entertainment
Review: Boba Fett’s book gives a Star Wars icon its own chapter
The enduring popularity of Boba Fett, a bit of an actor in the Star Wars cosmos, makes perfect sense. He was featured in The Empire Strikes Back not as a character but as a piece of pure, ingenious product design.
The impenetrable helmet with its dagger-shaped visor, the superheroic costume, the jet packs, the vertical spaceship slithering through the ether: it was a style jerk among the cheap plastic and laughable rubber that dressed up most of the characters on the screen. He looked fantastic, but he also looked real, and he was the closest visual analogue to the Flash Gordon series that inspired the films. In a film series that has become a merchiverse, the process of which is less like telling stories and more like putting products on shelves, Boba Fett was a natural commodity.
Four decades later, it was used to establish the Disney + streaming service. The popular series The Mandalorian was built around Fett’s iconography; the refusal of his protagonists to remove his helmet means that his character is embodied in his armor, in the indomitable and defensive that it represents.
Fett himself appeared in the second season of The Mandalorian, his first live-action role since appearing as a child in Attack of the Clones in 2002. And now, finally, he’s a star, topping. poster of his own seven-episode series, The Book by Boba Fett, which aired Wednesday on Disney +. Much of the same team, led by Jon Favreau, who produced The Mandalorian, and at the start of the first episode, he recognizes the centrality of costume design and production as bounty hunter Fett (Temuera Morrison) and his sidekick, Fennec Shand (Ming -Na Wen), ritualistically don their outfits like models preparing for the parade.
To his credit, Book doesn’t dwell on that kind of fan service, although at this point in Star Wars’ evolution pretty much everything is a reference to itself, such as the mere presence of the tiny Jawas living in it. the desert, or the arid landscapes of the show’s backdrop, Skywalker’s home planet, Tatooine. Morrison’s presence is his own joke: Boba is a clone of another bounty hunter, Jango Fett, who was played by Morrison in Attack of the Clones.
In its first episode, no advanced screen was available, the story unfolds over several time tracks. In the present, Fett and Shand attempt to consolidate their control over the Criminal Element in the former playground of Jabba the Hutts. When he sleeps, Fett has anxious flashbacks that fill his story after what appeared to be his gruesome ending in Return of the Jedi. (If the portrayal of his escape from the Sarlacc’s digestive tract doesn’t match something you’ve seen in a Star Wars video game or comic book, repeat after me: non-canonical.)
In the hands of Favreau, Dave Filoni, and director Robert Rodriguez, the first episode is skillfully put together Mandalorian-lite, with the same calm vibe and deliberate pace, but without some of the previous shows, brooding elegance or concern for the detail. (And without, so far, anything that echoes little Grogu’s visual panache and merchandising genius, although baby Yoda may at some point move on to Boba Fett’s Book.) In Fetts battles with enemies of humans and animals, the dynamics of the action seem illogical, as if not fully thought out.
A bigger issue, however, may be that of Morrison and Wen, whose performances would work well in a more routine, action-oriented show, but lack the nuance they need for the more contemplative effect Book seeks. . (Matt Berry, David Pasquesi, and Jennifer Beals are effective in smaller roles.) Favreau and the company overlook the lesson from Star Wars history they applied on their previous show: A Mandalorian is more interesting with his helmet on. .
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/12/29/arts/television/book-of-boba-fett-review.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
