Breaking news from Iowa, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 am CST | State News





IOWA-STATE BIRTHDAY Iowa celebrates 175th anniversary of its statehood DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) Iowa has passed the milestone of 175 years as a state. WHO-TV reports that Governor Kim Reynolds on Tuesday signed a proclamation declaring Iowa State Day. President James Polk signed the bill making Iowa the 29th state on December 28, 1846. Fewer than 100,000 people lived in Iowa at the time. Today, the state has nearly 3.2 million inhabitants. Iowa became part of the United States with the Louisiana Purchase in 1803 and became its own territory in 1838, separating from the Territory of Wisconsin. MONKS DRAWS Shots on the rise, but homicides drop in Des Moines in 2021 DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) The number of people with gunshot wounds in Des Moines this year has nearly doubled from 2020, but fewer people have died from their injuries. KCCI-TV reports that as of Tuesday, 86 people have been treated for gunshot wounds, up from 49 in 2020, a number police described as average. But only 11 people were killed by guns, up from 17 last year. Police attribute the drop in the death toll to treatment in area hospitals. AP-US-TEACHER-DEATH-TEENS-CHARGED Prosecutor: 2 Iowa teens ambushed teacher, then killed her DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) The county attorney who is pursuing the case of two Southeastern Iowa teenagers charged with murder in the death of their high school Spanish teacher says they have been monitoring his mode of life, ambushed her along her daily walk and dragged her through the woods, returning later to better hide her lifeless body. These additional details of Nohema Graber’s death in early November were revealed in a December 23 filing in the case of 16-year-old Jeremy Goodale of Fairfield. He is charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder along with his 16-year-old classmate Willard Miller. Lawyers for the two teenagers have asked a judge to take their case to juvenile court. Hearings on the applications will take place on January 27. REGULATION OF PATERNAL LEAVE Former MP secures paternal leave dispute CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) A former Linn County Sheriff’s Deputy and his attorneys to be awarded more than $ 500,000 to settle a lawsuit he filed alleging that other MPs belittled him for taking paternal leave . Scott Becker sued the county and the sheriff’s office in federal court last year. He alleged he was harassed and discriminated against when he requested paternal leave because other MPs did not want to cover his shifts while he was away. In the settlement, the county said it disputes Becker’s claims. Sheriff Brian Gardner attributed the harassment to personnel issues because Becker’s co-workers were already working several 16-hour shifts each week. WOMAN SAVED Waterloo firefighter rappels down icy river to save woman WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) A woman is alive after being pulled from an icy Iowa river by a firefighter rappelling. The Waterloo-Cedar Falls courier reports that it is not yet known how the woman ended up in the Cedar River in Waterloo. A passerby called 911 Monday evening after hearing her screaming under a bridge. Firefighters threw a rope at her with a loop, which prevented her from floating above the dam just a few meters away. Firefighter Chris Roth then used a second line to abseil down the river while another crew launched a rescue boat. Roth helped the woman onto the boat, which transported her to a waiting ambulance. His condition on Tuesday was not immediately known. 1 Iowa man sentenced after confessing about 1,000 drug deals CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) An Iowa man has been sentenced to more than three years in federal prison for conspiring with his daughter in a conspiracy involving approximately 1,000 drug-related transactions over an eight-month period. The North Iowa District Attorney’s Office on Monday announced the sentencing of Kendell Lamont Thomas, 47, of Dubuque. He pleaded guilty in June to one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. Thomas says in a plea deal he conspired with his daughter to distribute more than 500 grams of crack by performing around 1,000 drug-related transactions in Dubuque in 2020.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

