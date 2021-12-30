Entertainment
“The industry is a little embarrassed”
The Waltons has had fans since it premiered in 1971. Many of them tune in to see The CWs’ new movie The return of Waltons November 28. Richard Thomas, who played John Boy Walton in the original series, played himself in the new film. Thomas presented and told The return of Waltons pass the torch to the new family.
Thomas was part of a Zoom panel with the cast and producer of The return of Waltons November 10. When asked about the original series’ lack of inclusion on many Best of TV lists, Thomas has a compelling theory as to why The Waltons can be snubbed.
Richard Thomas suspects the Waltons of embarrassing modern Hollywood
Since prestige television took over, dark and daring shows like The Sopranos and breaking Bad has become the famous cause. The Waltons were a healthy family living in the Great Depression. Thomas knows people like it, although it’s not cool anymore.
I think sometimes the industry is a little embarrassed by that, from that point of view, just the sheer openness and love that goes into it all, Thomas said. Sometimes it’s a little easier to go somewhere dark and fun, which I do myself all the time, so I totally understand that.
Maybe John Boy Walton wasn’t precocious enough
Thomas reminded reporters that The Waltons was acclaimed and popular in the 1970s. It continues to be so, although it no longer makes the headlines.
Well, it got the attention it deserved when it was made. And I hope for the same kind of response now. It’s a very, very good question, it’s very interesting. Once the retrospectives are over, The Waltons is frequently mentioned, but more often than not, sitcoms are played a lot more. Sometimes it’s hard to look on our bright side. It’s a lot more fun to enjoy the cynicisms and the more objective way we look at ourselves that happens in comedy. I think The Waltons was ambitious. Well, sure, that’s not always the way people are, but it’s definitely the way we wish we could be.
The Waltons had stiff competition
Thomas benefits from the long-term success of The Waltons with humility. He knew it wasn’t a sure thing when he played John Boy Walton as a kid.
It was kind of a miracle and mystery, Thomas said. The last thing we expected was certainly for it to pass as it has been. I think our Thursday night competition was Flip Wilson and Mod Squad, which were hugely popular shows and great shows for people. I think we started in 34th place and finished the season in first place. It was just that steady climb. The critical community certainly came, fought for us.
The Waltons stood out then as much in the television landscape as it does today.
There was no other show like this, Thomas said. It wasn’t a different version of anything else. It was pretty much a normal family struggling to survive, and people could relate to that. If they wanted to have this experience, there was only one place they could go just to see us. Different family members were calling each other on television. Sometimes in some households the children found out and started watching with their parents. The old people started to watch it and wanted their children to watch it. So little by little, the demographics of the family came together to watch the show. And that was such a difficult time back then, the 1970s. There was so much conflict. There were so many divisions. It was so much fear and cynicism and it was a comfort. It was just a comfort.
