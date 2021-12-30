Entertainment
Californians Remember Joan Didion – The New York Times
Shortly after Joan Didions’ death late last week, Gov. Gavin Newsom proclaimed she was California’s best living writer.
Fifth generation Californian, Didion grew up in Sacramento, graduated in English from UC Berkeley and lived for years in Los Angeles. Her career took off in New York City, but it was her in-depth observations of her home state that often struck a chord with readers.
All that is constant in the California of my childhood is the speed at which it is disappearing, Didion wrote in Slouching Towards Bethlehem, his 1968 collection of essays. California is a place where a boom mentality and a feeling of Chekhovian loss meet in a difficult suspension.
After Didion’s death, readers of The New York Times spoke about how his 60-year career has affected their understanding of their own lives and the world around them. Here are some memories of fellow Californians:
I first read Joan Didion as a teenager in California in the 1970s. Until then, I felt alienated from the world. I hadn’t met or read anyone who thought like me, felt like I did, looked at life and the world like I did. She helped me realize that I was not weird or crazy, that my point of view was based on truth and reality, that I belonged to this world. Glenn M., Sacramento
Joan showed us how beautiful writing can be. His clear and resonant prose touched our hearts and took our breath away. Lisa K., San José
In my history lessons, I always assigned the memories of Didion where I came from. Didion writes about the gap between what Californians want to think of themselves and what they actually are:
I was born in Sacramento and have lived in California most of my life. I learned to swim in Sacramento and the American before the dams. I learned to drive on the dikes upstream and downstream of Sacramento. Yet California has remained somehow impenetrable to me, a tiresome conundrum, as it has for many of us who hail from it. We worry her, correct and revise her, try and fail to define our relationship with her and her relationship with the rest of the country.
Thank you for your revisions and corrections, Ms. Didion. They educate and inspire. Monica A., Los Angeles
Joan Didion really captured a certain slice of Southern California, with its promises and boredom, freeways, haze and haunted places, right after all the glitz of Hollywood.
She has forever linked the earth, the psyche and the times in a very personal way that spoke to me and continues to influence me, almost 50 years later. Joan Didion was the royalty of Californian journalism. TEAR. Suz L., Mill Valley
She perfectly captured my experiences as a two-coastal Californian. Love, loss, adventure, fire, cry out on the coastal road to San Francisco. Finally aging and the anticipation of death around the corner. My husband is 71 years old. The Year of Magical Thinking destroyed me. I cherish every waking moment. Patricia G., Los Angeles
It changed my view of the world, my sense of myself, my appreciation of women writers, and the structure and style of writing. I have read all of the published works that she wrote from my teenage years.
When I woke up on a rainy day, I read that she had passed away, but there is a new star in the sky. Michelle L., San Francisco
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/12/29/us/california-joan-didion.html
