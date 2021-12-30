Californians Remember Joan Didion – The New York Times

Shortly after Joan Didions’ death late last week, Gov. Gavin Newsom proclaimed she was California’s best living writer.

Fifth generation Californian, Didion grew up in Sacramento, graduated in English from UC Berkeley and lived for years in Los Angeles. Her career took off in New York City, but it was her in-depth observations of her home state that often struck a chord with readers.

All that is constant in the California of my childhood is the speed at which it is disappearing, Didion wrote in Slouching Towards Bethlehem, his 1968 collection of essays. California is a place where a boom mentality and a feeling of Chekhovian loss meet in a difficult suspension.

After Didion’s death, readers of The New York Times spoke about how his 60-year career has affected their understanding of their own lives and the world around them. Here are some memories of fellow Californians:

I first read Joan Didion as a teenager in California in the 1970s. Until then, I felt alienated from the world. I hadn’t met or read anyone who thought like me, felt like I did, looked at life and the world like I did. She helped me realize that I was not weird or crazy, that my point of view was based on truth and reality, that I belonged to this world. Glenn M., Sacramento