Minot Sertoma’s illuminated display runs through Saturday | News, Sports, Jobs





The annual Sertoma Light Show at Minot’s Oak Park is once again getting a lot of attention this year. While Sertoma does not track the number of vehicles, the exhibit has already generated around $ 45,000 to $ 50,000, which the club will donate to the community through various worthy causes over the coming year. Sertoma secretary Susan Stewart said. Turnover is roughly equal to last year’s record, she said. “It went really well this year. We have around 70 screens sponsored by local businesses ”, said Stewart. She also credited the Minot Park District, which is involved in keeping the path free of snow and providing safety every night. Stewart said Sunday’s snowstorm temporarily closed the exhibit, but has since reopened and will remain open until Saturday, Jan.1 from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. each night. The cost of $ 5 per vehicle has not changed since Sertoma launched the annual event 25 years ago. Stewart said some visitors make additional donations and it is not unusual for visitors to treat those behind them by paying in advance. The record is 39 consecutive cars paying in advance for those which follow them. Sertoma also distributes approximately 10,000 candy canes each year, as well as a fair amount of dog treats to dogs in vehicles. This year, an anonymous person showed gratitude for Sertoma’s efforts by purchasing and delivering 2,000 candy canes to the club. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day see the heaviest traffic, but New Years Eve is also expected to be busy, said Stewart. Then the display will go down as it went up – with the help of volunteers. Stewart said disassembling the screen can take a while due to the cold weather and the possibility of the posts sticking to the ground. But the work is worth it, she says. “We just feel like it’s a funny thing” she said. “We are making a lot of money for the local community. All the money goes back to Minot and its surroundings. The latest news today and more in your inbox

