Entertainment
“Masked Singer”, Reese Witherspoon, What’s next in 2022
- Hollywood creators and companies are increasingly interested in NFTs and blockchain.
- Reese Witherspoon, “Law & Order” producer Dick Wolf and the “Masked Singer” have created or invested in NFTs.
- From intellectual property to storytelling, here’s how entertainment can maximize the NFT space as it expands in 2022.
Producer Dick Wolf’s entertainment empire spans much of the American television psyche. The current broadcast season devotes entire evenings to its criminal proceedings: three variations of the “FBI” franchise on CBS Tuesday nights, NBC’s Troika “Chicago” on Wednesdays, and the long series “Law & Order: SVU” and its accompanying series on Thursdays.
But when Wolf Entertainment entered a new realm of storytelling this fall, partnering with NFT Curio platform To create “The Wolf Society,” a “membership-based society for online detectives fueled by non-fungible tokens,” the team at the 75-year-old producer and blockchain-based marketplace struck some observers as a brain teaser.
Yet at a time when Reese Witherspoon touts crypto on social networks, ViacomCBS operates the “SpongeBob” archives for NFT potential, and Fox released WWE and “Masked Singer” tokens, Hollywood is digging into cyber-asset.
Insider spoke to three business executives in the space, from historic broadcaster Fox to digital startups, the current NFT landscape in Hollywood, and how it can grow in 2022.
Many NFTs that have appeared in entertainment are essentially collectible card-like works of art like the 10,000 free “Miss Masky” Fox collectibles given out in October through the “Maskverse”. As new NFTs become available, users will be able to collect, purchase, and trade additional “Masked Singer” NFTs on the Eluvio platform, which Fox invests in.
“We have intentionally tried to make integration and acquisition easy and cost effective,” said Scott Greenberg, CEO of Fox Bento Box Animation Studio and its Blockchain Creative Labs. “We didn’t intentionally want speculators to step in and push prices up.”
Greenberg believes NFT will become a business for Hollywood, not just a marketing tool; he said Fox has a $ 100 million creators fund that he plans to roll out more widely in 2022.
Curio co-founder Ben Arnon echoed the idea that the NFT market can support more than digital art by offering new intellectual property. The company has forged partnerships with studios and production companies like Universal Pictures and Fremantle. In April, Anonymous content under NFT option of the character of the astronaut Aku, in partnership with Shawn Mendes’ joint venture, Permanent Content.
“We started from the thesis that if we could merge major IP addresses with NFTs, we could bring mainstream consumers into the NFT space,” Arnon said. “We initially started releasing NFTs that function as digital collectibles, and over time we have imbued with a lot more utility.”
“Wolf Society,” which features fictional cold cases written by TV screenwriters and game makers, is “groundbreaking, both in terms of both the NFT landscape and the cross-platform storytelling landscape,” Arnon said.
With Witherspoon, Quentin Tarantino, Grimes, John Cena and Cara Delevingne (and her vagina-focused NFT) are among the prominent names that have backed NFTs, as Bloomberg warned, celebrity-focused tokens tend to depreciate quickly. And Tarantino’s “Pulp Fiction” NFT plans have encountered a legal problem.
Since cryptocurrency enthusiasts are predominantly male, Worklife founder and venture capitalist Brianne Kimmel praised Witherspoon’s presence in the space as a featured producer who is “friendly, approachable, a known supporter of founding women and women’s empowerment, ”Kimmel said. Kimmel is a
angel investor
and founder of Adam Bomb Squad, maker of one of the NFTs that Witherspoon picked up in December with a pink wink Madame Bomb Squad token.
“I’m excited to see women having a much stronger voice and finding ways for women to really use NFTs as an entry point into crypto,” Kimmel said. And it’s no exaggeration to imagine that Witherspoon, whose production component Hello Sunshine is intentionally invested in intellectual property that amplifies women’s voices and opportunities, could see storytelling potential in his new assets.
As Hollywood explores the technology, NFT backers hope the assets will expand their reach and functionality.
“We’re betting on mainstream adoption,” Fox’s Greenberg said. “There’s a lot more utility in NFTs and composability, where your NFT, several NFTs together, do something else. And where owning an NFT gives you access to a physical location in real life, or digital games, or, like, a subscription to things. “
“We’re really going to see the depths of use with more mainstream opportunities,” he said, and “more functional [uses] that just, ‘What is this digital thing that I collected?’ “
