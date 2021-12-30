Getting to the Physical: New BPI Report Shows Increase in Vinyl & Cassette Sales, CD Decline Slows | Labels

While the music consumption figures for the year 2021 – which will include streaming data for 2021 – will be released on January 4, 2022, the BPI today (December 29) gave an overview of some key trends.

In a new report – in conjunction with data from Official Charts Company – the BPI revealed that purchases of LP vinyls and audio cassettes in 2021 continued to soar in recent years. Read on for a breakdown of the key points …

The vinyl frontier

According to the BPI, vinyl purchases reached their highest level in more than three decades this year, with more than 5 million vinyl records already purchased in the past 12 months. This represents a jump of 8% or more from 2020 and a 14th consecutive year of growth since the format’s low point in 2007.

The report also states that vinyl will have accounted for “nearly a quarter of album purchases in 2021” (or 23% of planned purchases) – estimated to be its highest level since 1990.

The BPI also noted that over 100 album tracks sold over 5,000 copies on vinyl LP in 2021 (many of which sold over 2,000 copies in release week). During that time, over 900 titles have sold over 1,000 copies on LP. The title with the biggest sales in the first week was ABBA’s Voyage (29,891) – the fastest selling vinyl of this century according to data from the Official Charts Company.

The report predicts the year’s bestsellers will include Amy Winehouse’s Back To Black (re-released to coincide with National Album Day) and Fleetwood Mac Rumors, as well as major releases in 2021, including ABBA’s Voyage. , Adele’s 30, Sam Fender’s Seventeen Going Under, Ed Sheeran’s = and Wolf Alice’s Blue Weekend.

Speaking about the growth of vinyl, Geoff Taylor, Managing Director of BPI, BRIT Awards & Mercury Prize, said: “Now is a great time to be a music fan, with more choice than ever, backed by a great value. With record companies’ investment in new music and talent, fans can buy and collect the music they love most on vinyl, CDs and even cassette tape, while enjoying access to over 70 million songs to be streamed instantly when and how often they want, in turn empowering a new generation of artists to create music and pursue successful careers in a global marketplace.

Discworld: CD drop rate slows

The BPI also revealed that – boosted by album releases from ABBA, Adele and Ed Sheeran – more than 14 million CDs were purchased in 2021, which is an expected drop of 12%.

With it marking the smallest drop in three years, the report says the data “suggests that shrinking demand for the format, which is approaching its 40th anniversary, may bottom out thanks to a core of baby boomers and new fans who stay engaged in audio format.

Nine Lives: The Cassette Revival enjoys a 9th consecutive year of growth

In other promising news for physical media, the BPI reported that nearly 200,000 tapes have been sold, with Sour by Olivia Rodrigo, We’re All Alone In This Together by Dave, Chemtrails Over The Country Club by Lana Del Rey, Queen’s Greatest Hits and Coldplay’s Music Of The. Spheres among the most popular titles released on cassette in 2021.

The figure represents an expected increase of 20% from the 2020 figures and the highest amount since 2003, when 243,000 tapes were sold and NOW 54 was the biggest seller of the year on the format.

The key to an album number 1?

Taking all the data into account, the BPI report suggests that “more often than not,” having an album available in physical formats plays a central role in artists’ ability to reach # 1 albums in the official album rankings.

To date in 2021, in 40 of the 52 weeks of the year, the album that topped the charts has done so through combined purchases of CDs, vinyls and cassettes accounting for more than half of the consumption of the album in the week it ranked number one. The report said the trend was exemplified by Adele’s album 30, which in its first five weeks of release saw 75% of its sales in the charts attributable to purchases of physical formats.

In total, more than 240 album titles have been purchased more than 10,000 times over the past year on all physical formats (vinyl, CD and cassette).

Speaking about the importance of physical music, Drew Hill, MD Proper Music Distribution, said, “It has been an incredible year for CDs, vinyls and cassettes as they have continued to push albums up the charts. This year, nearly 90% of No.1 single albums reached No. 1 thanks to a majority of physical sales, with hugely impressive numbers from Adele, whose new album maintained its leading position with a growing physical majority share, and ABBA, which claimed the best-selling vinyl title of the century. This is further proof that in this golden age of choice, music fans truly treasure an album they can hold! “