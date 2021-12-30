Entertainment
Amanda Gorman launches New Years poem in partnership with Instagram
You launch your latest New Year’s poem on Instagram, a platform with over 450 million followers. How did this partnership come about and how did the filming of the video go for it?
I feel so lucky to have been able to carry out this project, let alone with a partner like Instagram. It’s very rare in anyone’s life that you have the chance to call up one of the most global platforms in our world and say, Hey, I have that idea. And get such an enthusiastic and enthusiastic response.
I can’t wait to work with Instagram because part of what inspired me to write this New Year’s poem was to think about the stories and stories that I have seen shared over the past two years, which he says. act of coming to terms with grief, loss, social change, climate change. And so, a lot of these stories, I think, we interact or meet on social media.
And Instagrams is a really interesting platform that’s heavily visualized, but there’s also so much text over so much language. And often, more than not, when I have a hard time writing a poem, I actually turn to what are the photos, what are the posts I see online, and how do I represent that through the poetry?
For example, there is a line in The Hill We Climb, which says, we saw a force that would break our nation rather than sharing it that actually came from me going through social media, seeing people’s reactions to it. the January 6 riot at the Capitol. That is to say, I think the way we interact and share our stories is a huge source of not only poetry but also power.
And is there a special donation aspect to this project as well?
Absoutely. I’m one of those people, where I always feel like I want to put my money and my stocks where my mouth is. So, it’s not enough for me to just write a poem. I want to think, how does this poem live in a certain space? And how, literally, does it pay its way? And so, working with Instagram, we thought it would be a great time to come together if this poem also pointed out to people some kind of concrete action they could take. And this is, in part, a donable aspect to draw attention to theInternational Rescue Committee, which does such important work globally, but also, all the more urgent in the days of COVID.
You collaborated with stylist Jason Bolden on your look for this Instagram collaboration. How was working with him throughout the year?
I love Jason and I feel so grateful to have him on my team. At the start of this year, I didn’t have a stylist, makeup artist, or hairdresser. And so, I was really flying by the seat of my pants, showing up to blankets or sets, and having no idea what was going on. For the inauguration, my hairstyle, my make-up, my clothes were all me.
